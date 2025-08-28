Offense Explodes Again as Fireflies Win 12-3

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies bats came alive with the help of 12 walks to beat the Hickory Crawdads 12-3 Wednesday night at Segra Park. The Fireflies have outscored Hickory 23-5 over the first two games this week.

Columbia's bats came to life in the bottom of the fifth inning. 11 Fireflies came to the dish as the offense drew four walks and Asbel Gonzalez was plunked by a pitch. Tyriq Kemp had the big hit of the inning. The shortstop roped a bases clearing triple to left field to score Stone Russell, Henry Ramos and Asbel Gonzalez. Stone Russell capped off the inning with a two-run single up the middle that plated Jose Cerice and Connor Rasmussen.

The Fireflies got a two RBI knock from Ramirez in the sixth to score Asbel Gonzalez and Tyriq Kemp to give Columbia an 11-3 lead.

The bats didn't stop there. In the seventh, Columbia drew four walks to score their final run of the game. Ramon Ramirez drew the final walk to earn his fourth RBI of the night.

The Hickory Crawdads got on the board first. Yeremy Cabrera led off the first with a single and a steal to set the table for Gavin Fien. Fien laced a double to score Cabrera and break the scoreless tie.

The lead didn't last long however. Asbel Gonzalez drew a walk, stole his 71st base of the season and came around on a Luke Nowak single in the bottom of the first to tie the game 1-1. After Nowak swiped second, Ramon Ramirez delivered an RBI single to left-center to push Columbia in front 2-1.

The two-run frame chased Crawdads starter Evan Siary out of the game after the first inning. After that, Brock Porter kept Columbia off the board for two scoreless innings. It gave Hickory the opportunity to claim a 3-2 lead before the Fireflies rallied.

Kendry Chourio allowed three runs (two earned) over four innings in the start. After that, the bullpen locked down the remainder of the game with five hitless innings. Fraynel Nova (W, 2-3) worked the first two innings. After that, Yenfri Sosa spun the seventh and eighth and Bryson Dudley closed the game out.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (1-4, 5.93 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Aneudis Mejia (4-5, 5.86 ERA).

