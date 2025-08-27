Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.27 vs Hickory

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (1-2, 4.02 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and RHP Evan Siary (0-0, 6.00 ERA) counters for Hickory.

RUSSELL'S CAREER NIGHT POWERS COLUMBIA TO 11-2 WIN: Stone Russell collected a career-best six RBI to power the Fireflies to an 11-2 win in their opener against the Hickory Crawdads Tuesday night at Segra Park. The Fireflies bats exploded behind a career night for Stone Russell. Jose Cerice was hit by a pitch and then scored off a single from Connor Rasmussen and a two base fielding error in center field. After that, Russell drove his fourth homer of the season over the left field wall to give Columbia a 3-1 lead. In the third, Hyungchan Um got the party started with a double to bring around Cerice. Later Russell lined a single up the middle to score Um and Rasmussen which put Columbia on top 6-2.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Tuesday. The southpaw worked 5.1 frames without surrendering an earned run. The Pennsylvania native hasn't allowed an earned run since July 9 over 26.1 innings. It is the fourth-longest streak (by innings) without allowing an earned run in franchise history. Ryan Ramsey owns the record (30.2 innings), which he accomplished from June 24-August 3, 2023.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday night, Gonzalez broke the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 70 steals. Columbia's center fielder also now owns the single-season runs scored record for the Fireflies. August 21 he scored his 71st run of the season to pass Erick Torres' 2024 mark.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

NOWAK RUNNING OUT OF THE GATE: Luke Nowak is officially through his first week with the Fireflies and the outfielder started things off with a bang. He closed out his first series with a four-hit game vs the Pelicans Sunday. It was the Fireflies second four-hit game of the series. Nowak went 7-14 overall against Myrtle Beach at Segra Park. He kept the hot stretch going against the Augusta GreenJackets. He currently has the fourth-longest hitting streak for a Fireflies player in the 2025 season. Nowak has hit safely in nine-straight contests and is 15-32 (.469) with four RBI and an additional eight walks, which has boosted his on-base percentage to .585 over the run.

CAREER NIGHT FOR RUSSELL: Last night Stone Russell plated six RBI in the first four innings against the Hickory Crawdads. The productive evening powered Columbia to their first double-digit performance since May 3 against the Crawdads. It was Columbia's third six RBI performance of the season. Both Ramon Ramirez and Derlin Figueroa have also had a six RBI game this year. Ramirez and Figueroa both used the help of a grand slam to get their six RBI game in the first half.

THE BIG PICTURE: The Fireflies have 11 games remaining in the 2025 season. They'll close out the year with five at home against Hickory before six on the road at Myrtle Beach. The final series of the year could serve as a playoff preview.







