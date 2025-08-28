FredNats Split Doubleheader at Lynchburg with Rare Road Walk-Off

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (29-24, 59-59) split their doubleheader against the Lynchburg Hillcats (24-30, 65-55) on Wednesday night, including a rare road walk-off win, with the FredNats playing as the home team in game two at Bank of the James Stadium.

Game one saw the FredNats again go ahead 1-0 in the first inning, but then shut down offensively after that, as they lost 3-1. After a Kevin Bazzell RBI single, Chase Solesky took the mound for his start rehabbing from AAA Rochester, and gave the FredNats three scoreless innings. The Nationals never scored again, though and Owen Puk and Tommy Kane combined to give up three runs between the fourth and sixth innings. Puk (0-1) got the loss, as Logan McGuire (7-4) got the win and Zane Petty (1) got the save.

Game two was far more of a circus. With the FredNats playing as the home team on the road in a makeup of a previously-postponed game, Brayan Romero took the mound first and pitched a scoreless first three innings. He ran into trouble in the fourth, though, as the Hillcats tallied two runs off of the righty. Romero would walk five across 3.1 innings on the hill.

The FredNats got him off the hook for a loss in the bottom of the fifth, getting the two runs back on an RBI fielder's choice by Brenner Cox and a wild pitch from Lynchburg. After that, both teams' bats went ice cold.

The FredNat bullpen dominated even deep into extra innings, with Ryan Minckler, Angel Roman and Merrick Baldo combining to pitch 5.2 innings of hitless, scoreless baseball. Roman went nine up, nine down across his three innings, bridging the gap to the ninth inning, where Merrick Baldo held Lynchburg off the board. In both extra innings, the Hillcats didn't even score their automatic runner.

In the bottom of the ninth, with a position player pitching for Lynchburg, Luke Dickerson stole third and then scored easily on Nick Peoples' walk-off single for a 3-2 FredNats win. The walk-off was the FredNats' 11th of the season, the most of any team in Minor League Baseball.

Down two games to one in the series and now tied with Carolina for first place in the Carolina League North, the FredNats will send Liam Sullivan to the mound on Thursday in a 6:30 start.







