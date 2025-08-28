Myrtle Beach Stifles Fayetteville Comeback Attempt

Published on August 27, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Despite generating multiple rallies in the late stages of Wednesday night's contest, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (29-27, 65-57) could not break through against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (39-16, 64-55) in a 5-3 defeat.

Myrtle Beach got the scoring started in the second inning as they turned to small ball to strike for a three-spot. A run-scoring groundout and two RBI singles did the damage, providing the Pelicans a 3-0 edge early on.

German Ramirez got the Woodpeckers on the board and cut the deficit to two in the bottom half of the frame, dropping a base hit into right field to cash in a leadoff Arturo Flores automatic double. However, the Pelicans neutralized it in their next turn at bat. Matt Halbach launched a solo home run to restore the Myrtle Beach lead to three runs at 4-1.

At that point, Javier Perez emerged from the Fayetteville bullpen to hold the Pelicans offense in check. He completed five innings in his relief appearance, allowing just one run on four hits, striking out six as he kept the Woodpeckers within striking distance.

His teammates responded in kind in the bottom of the seventh, putting up two runs to pull within two. Chase Call opened the frame by stroking a double to left field and promptly advanced to third base one batter later on a Kyle Walker infield single. Ethan Frey then ripped a single to bring Call home, and a Nick Monistere sacrifice fly plated Walker shortly thereafter, decreasing Myrtle Beach's advantage to 5-3.

However, Fayetteville could not come up with any further damage. Despite placing the tying run on base in each of the final two innings, Myrtle Beach pitching thwarted the remainder of their comeback bid, finishing off the victory.

The Woodpeckers continue their playoff push as they face the Pelicans on Thursday at 6:35 PM. RHP Ryan Verdugo makes his first start at Segra Stadium for Fayetteville against LHP Pierce Coppola for Myrtle Beach. In addition to Thirsty Thursday presented by Rock 103, it is also the final Bark in the Park presented by The Fayetteville Pet Resort & The Urban Dog as fans can enjoy one final ballgame in 2025 alongside their four-legged friends.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/786475/final/box







Carolina League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.