Mudcats Edge Shorebirds in Back-And-Forth Game

Published on August 27, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (45-76, 18-37) were defeated by the Carolina Mudcats (65-52, 29-24) by a final score of 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Braylin Tavera gave the Shorebirds the lead in the first inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Wehiwa Aloy, making it 1-0 Delmarva after an inning.

The Mudcats took the lead in the bottom of the second inning when Yannic Walther drove in a run with a single. A wild pitch allowed Carolina to go ahead 2-1 heading into the third.

In the fourth, the Shorebirds tied the game on a two-out RBI triple by Joshua Liranzo; his first three-bagger evened the score at two.

In the bottom half of the inning, Carolina scored four runs on a pair of RBI groundouts by Yannic Walther and Eric Bitonti, followed by a two-run single from Handelfry Encarnacion, giving the Mudcats a 6-2 lead.

The Shorebirds went to the bag of tricks in the fifth inning when they pulled off a first-and-third steal, with Wehiwa Aloy scoring from third after RJ Austin swiped second, making it a 6-3 game.

Cobb Hightower narrowed the deficit to two with an RBI double in the sixth, pulling Delmarva within a 6-4 margin.

Carolina pushed their lead back to three on a run-scoring single by Brady Ebel in the next half inning to make it a 7-4 game.

In the final inning, the Shorebirds cut the lead to two runs with an RBI fielder's choice by Ike Irish, which scored Andrés Nolaya. However, that was as close as Delmarva got, as they fell to the Mudcats 7-5.

Bjorn Johnson (9-4) earned the win in relief for Carolina, while Adrián Delgado (3-2) took the loss for Delmarva. Michael Fowler (1) recorded the final three outs to pick up the save.

Delmarva looks to rebound on Thursday with Brandon Downer taking the mound against Ethan Dorchies for the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.







