Fayetteville Can't Find Breakthrough Hit in Shutout Loss

Published on August 28, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (29-28, 65-58) had plenty of chances to rally on Thursday night, but they were unable to break into the run column in a 7-0 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (40-16, 65-55) in a 5-3 defeat.

The Pelicans scored in only three of their nine turns at bat, but they managed to make their opportunities count. They struck twice in the first inning and three times in the second, building a 5-0 lead in the early stages. A two-spot in the sixth inning capped off the scoring, providing all the offense they needed to pull out the win.

Meanwhile, although the Woodpeckers did not score, they manufactured at least one baserunner in seven different innings. As a team, they drew seven walks and notched seven hits, two of which were doubles, but Myrtle Beach pitching stranded 13 base runners throughout the evening. Zach Daudet and Arturo Flores paced the Fayetteville lineup, each earning three walks while Daudet also legged out an infield single in the ninth inning.

The Woodpeckers look to shake off their defeat tomorrow night against the Pelicans on Friday at 7:05 PM. RHP Rafael Gonzalez is the projected starter for Fayetteville versus LHP Victor Zarraga for Myrtle Beach. The final Friday night of the regular season at Segra Stadium is also the final Fireworks Extravaganza of the summer presented by Q98.







