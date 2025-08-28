Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.28 vs Hickory

Published on August 28, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (1-4, 5.93 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Anuedis Mejia (4-5, 5.86 ERA).

Tonight is USC Night on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday presented by the South Carolina State Fair. USC Students can get into the game for free and while at the game, fans can enjoy $1 Busch Light and $3 Mystery Margaritas, Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and fountain sodas. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

-----------------------------------------

OFFENSE EXPLODES AGAIN AS FIREFLIES WIN 12-3: he Fireflies bats came alive with the help of 12 walks to beat the Hickory Crawdads 12-3 Wednesday night at Segra Park. The Fireflies have outscored Hickory 23-5 over the first two games this week. Columbia's bats came to life in the bottom of the fifth inning. 11 Fireflies came to the dish as the offense drew four walks and Asbel Gonzalez was plunked by a pitch. Tyriq Kemp had the big hit of the inning. The shortstop roped a bases clearing triple to left field to score Stone Russell, Henry Ramos and Asbel Gonzalez. Stone Russell capped off the inning with a two-run single up the middle that plated Jose Cerice and Connor Rasmussen. The Fireflies got a two RBI knock from Ramirez in the sixth to score Asbel Gonzalez and Tyriq Kemp to give Columbia an 11-3 lead.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Tuesday. The southpaw worked 5.1 frames without surrendering an earned run. The Pennsylvania native hasn't allowed an earned run since July 9 over 26.1 innings. It is the fourth-longest streak (by innings) without allowing an earned run in franchise history. Ryan Ramsey owns the record (30.2 innings), which he accomplished from June 24-August 3, 2023.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday night, Gonzalez broke the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 73 steals. Columbia's center fielder also now owns the single-season runs scored record for the Fireflies. August 21 he scored his 71st run of the season to pass Erick Torres' 2024 mark.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

CAREER WEEK FOR RUSSELL: Tuesday, Stone Russell plated six RBI in the first four innings against the Hickory Crawdads. The productive evening powered Columbia to their first double-digit performance since May 3 against the Crawdads. It was Columbia's third six RBI performance of the season. Both Ramon Ramirez and Derlin Figueroa have also had a six RBI game this year. Ramirez and Figueroa both used the help of a grand slam to get their six RBI game in the first half. Russell followed it up with another great outing Wednesday. The infielder drove home another two RBI off a single and drew three walks. He has reached base safely seven times in the first two gaems of the series and has plated eight for Columbia.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION: The Fireflies have scored double-digits runs back-to-back nights for the first time this year. Prior to Tuesday, the last time Columbia had scored 10 or more in a game was May 3, when they beat the Crawdads 10-0 in five innings at Segra Park.

THE BIG PICTURE: The Fireflies have 10 games remaining in the 2025 season. They'll close out the year with four at home against Hickory before six on the road at Myrtle Beach. The final series of the year could serve as a playoff preview.







Carolina League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.