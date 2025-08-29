Big Inning Lifts Delmarva Past Mudcats

Published on August 28, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Delmarva Shorebirds scored five runs in the top of the second inning as they defeated the Carolina Mudcats 6-2 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Delmarva (19-37 second half // 46-76 overall) jumped on the board in the second inning off Ethan Dorchies (L, 0-3) when Luis Almeyda lined a two-run single to centerfield giving the Shorebirds a 2-0 lead. Later in the frame, Wehiwa Aloy blasted a three-run home run to left field for a 5-0 advantage.

The Shorebirds extended the lead to 6-0 in the top of the fourth inning when Almeyda connected for an opposite field home run, his third long ball of the season, and his third RBI of Thursday's game.

Carolina (29-25 // 65-53) pushed across their only runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when Tyler Rodriguez guided a double to shallow centerfield which allowed Braylon Payne and Josiah Ragsdale to score and trim the deficit to 6-2.

That would be as close as the Mudcats would get as Brandon Downer (W, 2-1) matched a career-high with 5.2 innings of work to earn the victory.

The series continues Friday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Carolina will give the ball to LHP Wande Torres (1-0, 6.26) while Delmarva counters LHP Carson Dorsey (0-2, 5.12). Tickets are available by visiting CarolinaMudcats.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.

