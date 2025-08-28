Warbirds Announce Inaugural Home Schedule

Published on August 28, 2025

WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds today announced their home schedule for the inaugural 2026 season with the first game in team history slated for Tuesday, April 14th against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The 132-game schedule will feature 66 home games including games against other North divisional opponents, Delmarva, Fayetteville, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg and Salem. Also on the schedule are home series against South division foes Charleston, Columbia and Hickory.

Other key home dates include Memorial Day Weekend (May 15-17 vs. Lynchburg), Father's Day (June 21 vs. Charleston) and July 4th (vs. Kannapolis) as the Warbirds celebrate Independence Day with our national pastime.

"We are thrilled to be able to share our inaugural home schedule with our Warbirds fans," said Warbirds President Joe Ricciutti. "Our entire organization is excited about opening day and are looking forward to releasing our full promotional schedule in the coming weeks."

Season ticket plans and packages including full season tickets (66 games), half season tickets (33 games), partial plans (10 games) and mini plans (5 games) will go on sale in the coming weeks with plans starting at just $12.50 per ticket.

Game times as well as the full promotional schedule will also be announced soon. Visit WilsonWarbirds.com for more information.

2026 Home Schedule:

Tuesday, April 14 - Sunday, April 19 vs. Lynchburg

Tuesday, April 28 - Sunday, May 3 vs. Salem

Tuesday, May 12 - Sunday, May 17 vs. Lynchburg

Tuesday, May 19 - Sunday, May 24 vs. Delmarva

Tuesday, June 2 - Sunday, June 7 vs. Salem

Tuesday, June 16 - Sunday, June 21 vs. Charleston

Tuesday, June 30 - Sunday, July 5 vs. Kannapolis

Tuesday, July 7 - Sunday, July 12 vs. Fayetteville

Tuesday, July 28 - Sunday, August 2 vs. Fredericksburg

Tuesday, August 11 - Sunday, August 16 vs. Columbia

Tuesday, August 25 - Sunday, August 30 vs. Hickory







