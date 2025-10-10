Warbirds Announce Season-Long Promotions

WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds have unveiled their season-long promotional schedule for the club's highly anticipated inaugural season, which begins on Tuesday, April 14 when the Warbirds host the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Highlighting the promotional schedule are exciting weekly events which include:

Postgame Fireworks: Every Friday and Saturday night home game will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show!

Thursday Drink Specials: Enjoy special beer pricing at each Thursday night home game, it is the perfect way to unwind during a busy week!

Wilson Wednesdays: A celebration of the Warbirds' hometown. Wilson residents receive $12 tickets every Wednesday home game!

Pups in the Park Sundays: Bring your furry friends along every Sunday home game for a day of baseball fun for the whole family!

The Warbirds also announced a series of special nights:

Military Appreciation Night - May 14th

First Responder's Night - May 16th

Faith and Family Night - June 11th

The full 2026 promotional schedule including other theme nights, give-a-ways and other special appearances will be released soon.

Tickets packages for all 2026 Warbird home games are now on sale and can be purchased by calling the Warbirds ticket office at (919) 269-2287 or by flying over to WilsonWarbirds.com.

#TakeFlight#

Plan Breakdowns:

Full Season Tickets: All 66 home games starting at $12.50 per ticket ($825 per plan)

Half Season Tickets: 33 of our best games starting at $13 per game ($429 per plan)

10-Game Partial Plans: 10 great games starting at $14 per game ($140 per plan)

5 Game Mini Plan: Chose from four different plans that fit your schedule; $15 per game ($75 per plan)

Silver Sluggers: 11 great games starting at $12 per game ($132 per plan) *Must be 55 years and older *

Thursday Drink Specials: 11 Thursday night games starting at $14 per game ($154 per plan) *Discounted Beer Specials*







