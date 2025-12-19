Warbirds Announce 2026 Theme Nights

Published on December 19, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds have released the theme night schedule for the club's highly anticipated inaugural season, which begins on Tuesday, April 14, when the Warbirds host the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Fans can look forward to an exciting lineup of special events throughout the season, highlighted by the following theme nights:

Opening Day - April 14

Education Days - April 29, May 13

Bark in the Park - May 3

First Responders Night - May 16

Star Wars Night - June 6

Margaritaville Night - June 19

Father's Day - June 21

Red, White & Warbirds Weekend - July 3-5

Camp Days - July 8, July 29

Faith & Family Night - July 11

Salute to Heroes - July 31

Fan Appreciation Weekend - August 28-30

Additional theme nights and promotional giveaways will be announced prior to Opening Day. Fans are encouraged to continue visiting WilsonWarbirds.com for the latest updates and announcements.

In addition to theme nights, the Warbirds have previously announced several season-long promotions, including:

Postgame Fireworks: Every Friday and Saturday night home game will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show!

Thursday Drink Specials: Enjoy special beer pricing at Thursday night home games, it is the perfect way to unwind during a busy week!

Ticket packages and group outings for all 2026 Wilson Warbirds home games are currently on sale. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit WilsonWarbirds.com or call Warbirds ticket office at (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from December 19, 2025

Warbirds Announce 2026 Theme Nights - Wilson Warbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.