Warbirds Announce Inaugural Season Game Times

Published on November 6, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds have announced their game times for the inaugural 2026 home season with the first home game in team history scheduled for Tuesday, April 14th at 7:05 p.m. against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

First pitch for most Tuesday-Saturday games is 7:05 p.m. while all Sunday home games are scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

The Warbirds also announced two education day games on Wednesday, April 29 and Wednesday, May 13 with first pitch for those games set for 11:05 a.m.

In addition, a pair of camp days are schedule for Wednesday, July 8 at 11:05 a.m. and Wednesday, July 29th at 12:05 p.m.

Finally, four Tuesday contests have been scheduled for 6:05 p.m. starts they are: April 28th, May 12th, July 7th and July 28th.

Game times are subject to change.

Secure your seats and be part of the history of the Warbirds inaugural season by visiting WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling 919-269-2287.

Regular Game Times

Tuesday-Saturday: 7:05 p.m.

Sunday: 1:05 p.m.

Special Game Dates

Education Day Games:

Wednesday, April 29 at 11:05 a.m.

Wednesday, May 13 at 11:05 a.m.

Camp Day Games:

Wednesday, July 8 at 11:05 a.m.

Wednesday, July 29 at 12:05 p.m.

Early Tuesday Games (6:05 p.m. start):

April 28

May 12

July 7

July 28







