Warbirds Ticket Packages Now on Sale

WILSON, N.C. - After 10 months of anticipation the Wilson Warbirds have announced that ticket plans for the inaugural 2026 season are now on sale.

Plans include full-season plans, half-season plans, and the family-friendly 10-game partial plans along with 5-game mini-plans.

The debut season of Warbirds Baseball marks the return of professional baseball to Wilson for the first time in 53 years and promises to have something for the whole family.

With fun theme nights, special jerseys, gate giveaways, and fireworks shows after every Friday and Saturday game, the Warbirds promotional schedule promises to provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the future talent of the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

"We are thrilled to have our ticket packages go on sale for the debut season of Warbirds baseball. Our entire organization is committed to providing affordable, family-entertainment to our entire community," said Warbirds President Joe Ricciutti.

"With multiple fireworks shows, theme nights and other great promotions, Warbirds baseball has something for everyone and is the perfect way to preschedule a night out with your family, friends and colleagues."

Full-season ticket packages start at just $12.50 per ticket and with flexible plan options, there is a perfect fit for every group including packages that are scalable based on the needs and sizes of each group.

"We were very mindful in designing our ticket plans so that we had something for everyone, if fans don't want to miss a minute of the 2026 inaugural season, full season tickets are a great option! For families and friends always on the go, we offer smaller plans like our 10-game partial plans and our 5-game mini plans - these plans average only one or two games per month which allows busy families to easily find the time to gather in the same place and at the same time, have some laughs, enjoy fireworks, watch some fun in-between entertainment, and reconnect as family and friends." Ricciutti continued.

Package holders also enjoy added benefits including early entry to games, guaranteed gate giveaways, discounts on concessions and Warbirds merchandise, a personal account executive and more.

On the field, the Warbirds will face other North divisional opponents: Delmarva, Fayetteville, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg and Salem while also hosting South division foes Charleston, Columbia and Hickory.

Other key dates include Opening Night (April 14 vs. Lynchburg), Memorial Day Weekend (May 15-17 vs. Lynchburg), Father's Day (June 21 vs. Charleston) and July 4th (vs. Kannapolis).

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WilsonWarbrids.com or calling (919) 269-2287.

Plan Breakdowns:

Full Season Tickets: All 66 home games starting at $12.50 per ticket ($825 per plan)

Half Season Tickets: 33 of our best games starting at $13 per game ($429 per plan)

10-Game Partial Plans: 10 great games starting at $14 per game ($140 per plan)

5 Game Mini Plan: Chose from four different plans that fit your schedule; $15 per game ($75 per plan)

Silver Sluggers: 11 great games starting at $12 per game ($132 per plan) *Must be 55 years and older *

Thirsty Thursdays: 11 Thursday night games starting at $14 per game ($154 per plan) *Discounted Beer Specials*







