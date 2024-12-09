Joe Ricciutti Named President of Brewers Class A Affiliate Wilson Warbirds

December 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have named Joe Ricciutti as President - Wilson Warbirds, Class A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The announcement was made by Brewers President - Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

Ricciutti will serve as the lead executive for the Wilson/Carolina Class A franchise including business and ballpark operations and will provide leadership and vision for the organization as the team begins play in a new city and new downtown Wilson stadium in 2026. Ricciutti will begin his role on January 6 and will oversee the transition of the franchise (currently the Carolina Mudcats) from Zebulon, N.C. to Wilson, N.C. following the 2025 season. David Lawrence, the current Mudcats General Manager - Business Development and Brand Marketing, will remain with the organization in a leadership role.

The Milwaukee Brewers committed to bringing professional baseball back to Wilson and announced the re-brand of the Brewers Class A Affiliate in late November. The Wilson Warbirds name, logos and uniforms were all unveiled in November at a community ceremony at the Wilson Industrial Air Center. The Wilson Warbirds are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

"Joe has a demonstrated record of great success in the industry, and his wealth of experience will prove invaluable in building business relationships, operating a beautiful new ballpark and developing a world-class fan experience," said Schlesinger. "We look forward to the leadership and vision Joe will bring to our Warbirds as they prepare to move to their new home in Wilson."

Ricciutti comes to the Warbirds after seven years with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, High-A Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, where he most recently served the organization as President. Ricciutti served as the main liaison between the team and key stakeholders, including Major League Baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies, and local elected officials at the state, county, and city levels, concerning the funding and completion of the PDL Facility Compliance capital construction project. Additionally, Ricciutti led a rebranding initiative in 2020, transitioning the Lakewood BlueClaws to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Ricciutti directed all business functions including ticket sales, sponsorship sales, finance, marketing, stadium operations, gameday operations, food and beverage, human resources, retail and grounds.

Ricciutti also served seven years as Assistant Vice President, University Event Management at Columbia University in New York City and previously was President of the Staten Island Yankees from 2007-2011.

"It is an honor to join the Milwaukee Brewers organization as the President of the Wilson Warbirds. I look forward to building a best-in-class organization that Wilson will be proud to call their hometown team," said Ricciutti.

Ricciutti serves as an Adjunct Professor, teaching a master's degree class in Sports Administration at Rutgers University and Principles of Management and Applied Sports Management at his alma mater, College of Staten Island.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.