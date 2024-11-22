Wilson Warbirds Take Flight

November 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







MILWAUKEE - Wilson's new Class A affiliated Minor League Baseball Team, the Wilson Warbirds, roared to life this afternoon as vintage 1940s military aircraft ushered in a grand celebration and a new era of professional baseball for the city of Wilson and the surrounding region.

In Classic Americana fashion, the Wilson Warbirds name, logos and uniforms were all unveiled this afternoon at a community ceremony at the Wilson Industrial Air Center, which began with a low pass and fly-in of classic military planes. The Wilson Warbirds will begin play in 2026 as an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Warbirds - a reference to vintage military aircraft that continue flying long after their service days - serve as a patriotic tribute to American history and military might. The Warbirds name carries a special connection to the city of Wilson and Wilson County, starting with native son Vollis Simpson, a WWII pilot-turned-artist. Simpson designed the iconic Whirligig sculptures - several stories tall and powered by the wind - which tower in a park behind what will become left field in the new Wilson downtown stadium.

Simpson's first Whirligig was created during his service years, built to serve as a washing machine for troops and created out of spare parts from a WWII bomber.

The city of Wilson has special ties to WWII military aviation, and the location of today's unveiling was no accident. The Wilson Industrial Air Center was developed during WWII for the purpose of training naval aviators on the T-6 Texan Trainer.

Warbird restoration is a reverential process that parallels the active revitalization of Historic Downtown Wilson and echoes a commitment to preserving cultural legacy while embracing innovation. Designed to symbolize historical significance and unmatched speed, the logo celebrates community passions for baseball, aviation, and Americana.

Three WWII-era Warbirds passed over the airfield and after landing, served as the backdrop for the unveiling event. One of the Warbirds on hand, in fact, was a T-6 Texan Trainer, the same aircraft that was a fixed presence at the Air Center during the 1940s.

To mark the occasion and in a commitment to the community, the Brewers today also announced a $10,000 donation to the Wilson Police Athletic/Activities League.

"Bringing the Warbirds to life was a collaborative and exhaustive process, involving input from fans, community leaders and the team," said Milwaukee Brewers President - Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. "Scott Starr of Rev Pop, who led the process of developing the team name and associated logos, spent significant time researching everything about Wilson and the region. His travels included visits with local citizens and civic officials, and this proved to be the first big step in branding the team.

"Today represents the next major step in bringing professional baseball back to Wilson. We are grateful to all of those who have committed to bringing the Warbirds to life, and to developing this beautiful new downtown stadium and associated private development including a new hotel, multifamily project and nearby retail. We have enjoyed becoming part of the fabric of Wilson and look forward to even more excitement as we fly toward 2026."

The event today was hosted by the Milwaukee Brewers and included the first wearing of the three Warbirds uniforms, donned by Brewers prospects Eric Bitonti, Josh Knoth and Braylon Payne.

At today's unveiling, a live "big band" played hits from the 1940s and there was free food and souvenirs for those in attendance. Warbirds merchandise also was introduced.

WilsonWarbirds.com also debuted today. At the site, fans can be the first to secure 2026 Warbirds tickets, purchase team merchandise, and learn much more about Wilson's new professional baseball team.

The City of Wilson, Wilson County, NSV Development, BryantCorp and the Milwaukee Brewers are joining forces on the development of the new Wilson downtown stadium, adjacent hotel and associated mixed-use development.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.