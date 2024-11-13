Wilson Minor League Baseball to Unveil Team Name and Branding at Public Celebration on Friday, November 22

MILWAUKEE - Wilson's new Class A affiliated Minor League Baseball Team, which will debut in a beautiful new stadium downtown in 2026, is inviting the public to celebrate the unveiling of the team's name and branding next Friday, November 22.

The event will be hosted by the Milwaukee Brewers (the Major League parent club for Wilson's new team), and include appearances by current Minor League prospects, Brewers executives and representatives of the team's North Carolina-based front office. Public officials and others involved in bringing affiliated baseball and the new stadium to Wilson will also participate.

The public celebration will begin at 2 p.m. sharp with a program and spectacular unveiling of the team's name, logos and associated branding. The fun will continue until 5 p.m. with free food and giveaways throughout the afternoon until supplies are exhausted.

The location for the event is the Wilson Industrial Air Center, 4541 Airport Drive, in Wilson. Public access to the event begins at 1:30 p.m.

The event will also mark the first opportunity for fans to purchase merchandise with the new Wilson team name, logos and colors. A supply of apparel (hoodies, fleeces, replica jerseys, hats, polos and more) and novelty items will be in stock and available on site.

"We are going big with this event, creating an unforgettable experience as we usher in a new era of affiliated baseball and a beautiful new stadium in the heart of downtown Wilson," said Milwaukee Brewers President - Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. "Over the last two years, we have built countless relationships with community leaders and residents of Wilson and the surrounding area. The work in developing the team identity and branding has been collaborative, and there is a strong connection to the community and spirit of Wilson in what we have created. We look forward to sharing this excitement with everyone; this is a can't-miss afternoon of fun and surprises."

