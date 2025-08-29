Aloy and Almeyda Power Delmarva to Victory over Carolina

Published on August 28, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (46-76, 19-37) handled the Carolina Mudcats (65-53, 29-25) with a 6-2 win on Thursday night.

After a scoreless first, the Shorebirds put together a big second inning, starting with a two-run single by Luis Almeyda to make it 2-0. A few batters later, Wehiwa Aloy powered Delmarva to a 5-0 lead with a three-run homer, his second professional home run.

Luis Almeyda kept his strong night going with a solo home run in the fourth, giving him 3 RBIs for the game as the lead grew to 6-0.

The Mudcats manufactured their first runs of the night on a two-run double by Tyler Rodriguez in the bottom of the fourth, making it 6-2.

Brandon Downer delivered another solid start for the Shorebirds, matching his career-high with 5.2 innings while allowing just two runs on three hits.

Delmarva's bullpen handled the final innings as Kenny Leiner and Luis Beltran combined to keep the Mudcats off the scoreboard over the last 3.1 innings, helping the Shorebirds defeat Carolina 6-2.

Brandon Downer (2-1) earned his first win as a starting pitcher, while Mudcats' starter Ethan Dorchies (0-3) was saddled with the loss.

The Shorebirds go for a third win over Carolina on Friday as Carson Dorsey gets the start against Wande Torres for the Mudcats. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM.







