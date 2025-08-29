Aloy and Almeyda Power Delmarva to Victory over Carolina
Published on August 28, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (46-76, 19-37) handled the Carolina Mudcats (65-53, 29-25) with a 6-2 win on Thursday night.
After a scoreless first, the Shorebirds put together a big second inning, starting with a two-run single by Luis Almeyda to make it 2-0. A few batters later, Wehiwa Aloy powered Delmarva to a 5-0 lead with a three-run homer, his second professional home run.
Luis Almeyda kept his strong night going with a solo home run in the fourth, giving him 3 RBIs for the game as the lead grew to 6-0.
The Mudcats manufactured their first runs of the night on a two-run double by Tyler Rodriguez in the bottom of the fourth, making it 6-2.
Brandon Downer delivered another solid start for the Shorebirds, matching his career-high with 5.2 innings while allowing just two runs on three hits.
Delmarva's bullpen handled the final innings as Kenny Leiner and Luis Beltran combined to keep the Mudcats off the scoreboard over the last 3.1 innings, helping the Shorebirds defeat Carolina 6-2.
Brandon Downer (2-1) earned his first win as a starting pitcher, while Mudcats' starter Ethan Dorchies (0-3) was saddled with the loss.
The Shorebirds go for a third win over Carolina on Friday as Carson Dorsey gets the start against Wande Torres for the Mudcats. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM.
Carolina League Stories from August 28, 2025
- Fayetteville Can't Find Breakthrough Hit in Shutout Loss - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- RiverDogs Surge Late to Lock up Series Win over Augusta - Charleston RiverDogs
- Ninth Inning Rally from Red Sox Spoils Ajolotes Lead in 5-4 Kannapolis Loss Thursday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Bats Carry Fireflies to 11th Win in Last 15 Games - Columbia Fireflies
- Myrtle Beach Clinches Second Half Title with 7-0 Win over Fayetteville - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- FredNats One-Hit in 7-0 Loss at Lynchburg - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Oakie Fans 11; Hillcats Shut out FredNats - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Aloy and Almeyda Power Delmarva to Victory over Carolina - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Big Inning Lifts Delmarva Past Mudcats - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.28 vs Hickory - Columbia Fireflies
- Warbirds Announce Inaugural Home Schedule - Wilson Warbirds
- RiverDogs to Present Record-Breaking Check to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital - Charleston RiverDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delmarva Shorebirds Stories
- Aloy and Almeyda Power Delmarva to Victory over Carolina
- Mudcats Edge Shorebirds in Back-And-Forth Game
- Shorebirds Come from Behind to Steal Game One from Mudcats
- Cannon Ballers Roar Back in Final Inning to Steal Finale from Shorebirds
- Delmarva's Offense Stymied by Kannapolis Pitching in Defeat