RiverDogs Surge Late to Lock up Series Win over Augusta

Charleston, SC - After being shutout through six innings, the RiverDogs offense rallied for six runs in their final two at bats to down the Augusta GreenJackets 6-1 to win their fourth straight contest on Thursday night in front of 5,152 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The win clinches a series victory for Charleston in their final homestand of 2025. However, with Myrtle Beach's win tonight to clinch the South Division second half title, the RiverDogs are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

RiverDogs starter Andrew Lindsey made a brief but successful return to the mound, stringing together two hitless innings in his first start since July 27.

Dominic Niman entered in relief for Lindsey in the third inning.

The GreenJackets scratched across the first run of the contest in the fourth inning.

After Dixon Williams drew a walk and stole second base, Juan Mateo poked a single to shallow center field to put Augusta ahead 1-0.

The RiverDogs threatened to respond in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brody Donay started the inning off by slapping a leadoff double down the left field line for his first professional hit. Tom Poole followed with a walk. A sacrifice bunt moved Donay to third and Poole to second, but the 'Dogs struck out and grounded out to end the inning emptyhanded.

Niman finished his outing with five innings of one-run ball, striking out five in the process.

GreenJackets starter Jeremy Reyes hurled six scoreless innings, allowing only two hits with five strikeouts.

Following Reyes' departure, Charleston heated up their bats in the seventh inning with a three-run rally.

After a bunt single from Derek Datil, Jose Monzon once again came through in the clutch. He bounced an RBI-double over the head of first baseman Hayden Friese, allowing the speedy Datil to come across for the first RiverDogs run of the game.

A batter later, Narciso Polanco drove the 'Dogs in front, smoking a two-run home run to make it 3-1 Charleston.

The lead swelled in the eighth, as the RiverDogs rallied for three more runs - highlighted by RBIs from Monzon and Yirer Garcia - to push the advantage to 6-1.

Dylan Lesko ended the contest with scoreless eighth and ninth innings.

