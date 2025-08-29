Oakie Fans 11; Hillcats Shut out FredNats

Published on August 28, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats one-hit the Fredericksburg Nationals 7-0 behind an impressive start from Joey Oakie.

In front of his family, Oakie pieced together a career-high 11 strikeouts, shutting down the FredNats from the first pitch forward. Nolan Schubart helped the effort with a four-RBI day at the dish.

Lynchburg struck in the third inning with another big blast from Schubart. Homering on back-to-back days, Schubart drove home two with a 406 ft. shot to right center. The Hillcats would tack on another in the third with an RBI double from Tyler Howard, pushing the lead up to three.

The fifth inning would spiral on the FredNats as the Hillcats unloaded in the frame. Schubart drove home his third and fourth RBI's of the day with a single to center early in the frame. Anthony Silva drove home another with a sacrifice fly and Howard followed suit with a single, opening up a 7-0 lead.

Joey Oakie was the other story of the evening. He was removed after a season-high five innings and an impressive 11 strikeouts, setting a new career high. In addition, he did so without allowing a hit.

The bullpen would pick up where Oakie left off, shutting down the Fredericksburg lineup the rest of the way. The Nationals picked up one hit in the seventh inning, but that would be all they mustered.

Lynchburg and Fredericksburg face off again on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







