Kannapolis Drops Third Game of Homestand in 5-1 Loss to Augusta Thursday

Published on August 14, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Three bats for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tallied multi-hit games, but the Augusta GreenJackets used a potent offense to run away with a, 5-1, win Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, the Ballers have now lost four games in a row, dropping to 20-25 on the second half with 21 games remaining in the regular season. Augusta soars to 58-49 on the season, picking up their fifth consecutive win of the half.

LHP Kaleb Sophy faced trouble early, walking three of his five batters faced in the top of the first and allowing one run to score. Sophy was pulled early by manager Chad Pinder in favor of the bullpen. RHP Jake Peppers immediately fanned the flame of the GreenJackets bats, allowing just one run over 2.2 frames, striking out a pair of Augusta hitters. RHP Jake Curtis surrendered three runs over four innings, but three of his four frames were shutout innings, making it a better night than the stats may show.

Eric Hartman crossed the plate on a wild pitch in the top of the first to give Augusta a, 1-0, lead. In the top of the third, John Gil, who had a three-hit game, launched his fifth home run of the season to push the GreenJackets ahead, 2-0.

Kannapolis' lone run of the night came in the bottom of the third inning on a George Wolkow RBI single. The Ballers were unable to obtain more offense, scoring just one run for the second game in a row.

Augusta added three insurance runs in the top of the fourth en route to victory. Douglas Glod and Gil notched RBI doubles, with Eric Hartman sandwiching a sacrifice fly in between to take a, 5-1, lead that the Ballers failed to come back on.

Kannapolis and Augusta play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. in the Alzheimer's Night contest in Towel City, with RHP Ricardo Brizuela slated for the start Friday.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages and 10-game mini plans for the 2025 season are available now! Come see the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in their fifth season at Atrium Health Ballpark. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visitkcballers.comfor more information and to secure your seats today.







Carolina League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.