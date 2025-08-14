Chourio Works Five Scoreless as Fireflies Win 7-2
Published on August 14, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies bats stayed hot after their walk-off win and Kendry Chourio worked five perfect innings in his third Carolina League start as Columbia cruised past the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-2 Thursday night at Segra Park.
Ramon Ramirez got the Fireflies on the board first in the home half of the first inning. Columbia's catcher lined a triple past center fielder Alexey Lumpuy and came around on a Jose Cerice ground ball to give Columbia an early lead.
Nazier Mule (L, 3-7) walked Milo Rushford and Josi Novas to kick-off the third inning. Ramirez scored Rushford with a sacrifice fly, then Jose Cerice brough Novas around with a single to give Columbia a 3-0 advantage.
The scoring didn't stop there. In the fifth, Josi Novas hit a lead-off single and moved up to second on a Tyriq Kemp single before scoring as Cerice grounded into a fielder's choice. Henry Ramos doubled to lead-off the sixth before he came around on back-to-back wild pitches that gave Columbia a 5-0 lead.
After that, Hyungchan Um pulverized his third homer of 2025. The two-run blast in the seventh gave Columbia a 7-0 and it was the Fireflies first round tripper of August.
Kendry Chourio (W, 1-2) tied a career-best with five innings pitched. The righty was perfect in the outing with four strikeouts before passing the ball to the bullpen. Henson Leal worked 2.1 innings and allowed a pair of runs off a Christian Olivo homer before Fraynel Nova worked 1.2 innings to close out the game.
The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-3, 7.08 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Jostin Florentino (3-2, 1.86 ERA).
Tomorrow is Toy Story Night at Segra Park presented by Blanchard Machinery. The Fireflies will have touch a trucks, construction equipment and fun giveaways at the ballpark to celebrate. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.
