Chourio Works Five Scoreless as Fireflies Win 7-2

Published on August 14, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Kendry Chourio

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Kendry Chourio(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies bats stayed hot after their walk-off win and Kendry Chourio worked five perfect innings in his third Carolina League start as Columbia cruised past the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-2 Thursday night at Segra Park.

Ramon Ramirez got the Fireflies on the board first in the home half of the first inning. Columbia's catcher lined a triple past center fielder Alexey Lumpuy and came around on a Jose Cerice ground ball to give Columbia an early lead.

Nazier Mule (L, 3-7) walked Milo Rushford and Josi Novas to kick-off the third inning. Ramirez scored Rushford with a sacrifice fly, then Jose Cerice brough Novas around with a single to give Columbia a 3-0 advantage.

The scoring didn't stop there. In the fifth, Josi Novas hit a lead-off single and moved up to second on a Tyriq Kemp single before scoring as Cerice grounded into a fielder's choice. Henry Ramos doubled to lead-off the sixth before he came around on back-to-back wild pitches that gave Columbia a 5-0 lead.

After that, Hyungchan Um pulverized his third homer of 2025. The two-run blast in the seventh gave Columbia a 7-0 and it was the Fireflies first round tripper of August.

Kendry Chourio (W, 1-2) tied a career-best with five innings pitched. The righty was perfect in the outing with four strikeouts before passing the ball to the bullpen. Henson Leal worked 2.1 innings and allowed a pair of runs off a Christian Olivo homer before Fraynel Nova worked 1.2 innings to close out the game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-3, 7.08 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Jostin Florentino (3-2, 1.86 ERA).

Tomorrow is Toy Story Night at Segra Park presented by Blanchard Machinery. The Fireflies will have touch a trucks, construction equipment and fun giveaways at the ballpark to celebrate. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.