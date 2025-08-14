Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.14 vs Pelicans

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (0-2, 8.22 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and the Pelicans counter with RHP Nazier Mule (3-6, 5.65 ERA).

Tonight is Darlington Speedway Night at Segra Park. Meet driver Christopher Bell before the game and if you're one of the first 1,000 in attendance, you'll get a Darlington Speedway t-shirt. The team will also have it's Budweiser Thirsty Thursday specials. Fans can enjoy $1 Busch Light and $3 Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Mystery Margaritas and fountain sodas. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES SURGE PAST PELICANS 7-6 IN 10 INNINGS: The Fireflies rallied late, with a four-run ninth to tie and a two-run 10th to beat the Pelicans 7-6 Wednesday night at Segra Park. Trailling 6-5 entering the bottom of the 10th, Ramon Ramirez was placed at second and advanced to third on a ground out. After that, a wild pitch scored Ramirez to tie the game. Hyungchan Um and Henry Ramos drew walks to set the table for Yandel Ricardo. The shortstop lined a single to left to load the bases with pinch runner Angel Acosta at third as the game-winning run. After that, the Royals' sixth-round pick Tyriq Kemp lined a sacrifice fly to left field to score Acosta in his first plate appearance of his pro career to win the game. It was Columbia's first walk-off win since Brennon McNair launched a homer to beat the Pelicans at Segra Park June 26.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Wednesday. The southpaw faced worked four frames without allowing an earned run. Shields had five strikeouts in the outing. Since the start of July, Shields has a 0.64 ERA in seven starts with 28 innings under his belt. The lefty has 33 strikeouts and a 0.89 WHIP on the run.

ACOSTA'S AUGUST: Infielder Angel Acosta is turning it on at the plate over his last 10 games. Acosta is batting .333 with three walks over his last 10 contests, which is good for a .389 on-base percentage. It's the highest mark for a Fireflies player currently. In the month of August, Acosta is 5-13 with a double and an RBI.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Gonzalez has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 65 steals. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 67 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

RUSHFORD REACHING: Milo Rushford is currently riding a team-best 17-game on-base streak. While the lefty is only hitting .196 on the run, he has drawn 12 walks to earn a .354 on-base percentage since July 8. The streak is tied for the second-longest active on-base streak in the Carolina League. It is also tied for longest on-base streak for a Fireflies player in 2025. The other stretch belongs to Hyungchan Um. Um reached in 17-consecutive games from April 8-June 26.

AVILA BECOMES 30TH FIREFLY TO REACH THE SHOW: Yesterday, 2021 and 2022 Fireflies alumnus Luinder Avila pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Kansas City Royals. The appearance was his Major League debut. The righty is the 30th former Fireflies player to make his big league debut and the fourth in the 2025 season. He joins Hayden Senger, Tyler Tolbert and Noah Cameron. The Venezuela native was flawless in his debut. He faced the minimum with one strikeout before turning the ball over to Carlos Estevez in the ninth inning.







