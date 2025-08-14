Mudcats Drop Game at Fayetteville
Published on August 14, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers scored four runs in four separate innings as they turned back the Carolina Mudcats 4-1 on Thursday night at SEGRA Stadium.
Fayetteville (23-21 // 59-51) broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning when Ethan Frey smoked a double to left field for a 2-1 advantage.
Fayetteville added single runs in the fifth and seventh to cap their scoring.
Carolina (25-17 // 61-45) scored their only run of the game in the first inning when an Eric Bitonti groundout scored Josh Adamczewski. For Bitonti, the RBI was his league-leading 68th of the season.
The series continues Friday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Carolina will give the ball to LHP Wande Torres (1-7, 4.93) while Fayetteville will counter with RHP Javier Perez (0-0, 1.80).
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.
Carolina League Stories from August 14, 2025
- 'Dogs Defense Nabs Extra-Innings Win over Hickory - Charleston RiverDogs
- Mudcats Drop Game at Fayetteville - Carolina Mudcats
- Fireflies Overpower Pelicans 7-2 to Take Series Lead - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Kannapolis Drops Third Game of Homestand in 5-1 Loss to Augusta Thursday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Chourio Works Five Scoreless as Fireflies Win 7-2 - Columbia Fireflies
- Pitching Powers 'Peckers Past Mudcats - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Lynchburg Walks-Off Delmarva for Second Time this Week - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Delmarva Walked off by Hillcats for the Second Time - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Cox, Dickerson Homer as FredNats Split Doubleheader with Salem - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.14 vs Pelicans - Columbia Fireflies
- Avila Becomes 30th Firefly to Reach the Show - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Mudcats Stories
- Mudcats Drop Game at Fayetteville
- Mudcats Split Doubleheader at Fayetteville
- Quezada Added from ACL Brewers; Ibarguen to Development List
- Mudcats Take Series Opener at Fayetteville
- Payne Reinstated from IL; Meneses and Ragsdale Added from ACL Brewers; Walling Released