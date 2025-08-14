Mudcats Drop Game at Fayetteville

Published on August 14, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers scored four runs in four separate innings as they turned back the Carolina Mudcats 4-1 on Thursday night at SEGRA Stadium.

Fayetteville (23-21 // 59-51) broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning when Ethan Frey smoked a double to left field for a 2-1 advantage.

Fayetteville added single runs in the fifth and seventh to cap their scoring.

Carolina (25-17 // 61-45) scored their only run of the game in the first inning when an Eric Bitonti groundout scored Josh Adamczewski. For Bitonti, the RBI was his league-leading 68th of the season.

The series continues Friday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Carolina will give the ball to LHP Wande Torres (1-7, 4.93) while Fayetteville will counter with RHP Javier Perez (0-0, 1.80).

