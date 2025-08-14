Delmarva Walked off by Hillcats for the Second Time

LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (40-70, 13-31) suffered their sixth consecutive loss on Thursday as they were walked off by the Lynchburg Hillcats (59-49, 18-24), 2-1.

After a scoreless first four innings of the game, Lynchburg took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single by Junekier Cacares to score Yerlin Luis from second base, making it 1-0 for the Hillcats.

Brandon Downer delivered another strong outing on the mound for Delmarva. In his first Single-A start, he pitched a career-high 5.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out three.

Still trailing 1-0, the Shorebirds capitalized on a dropped third strike in the eighth to score Stiven Martinez from third base, tying the game 1-1.

The game went into the ninth tied. The Shorebirds did not score in the top of the ninth, setting up Lynchburg for another walk-off as they used a single and a double to start the frame. Luke Hill then brought in the winning run with a sacrifice fly, giving the Hillcats their third straight win over Delmarva, 2-1 the final.

Zane Petty (1-0) earned the win for Lynchburg, while Jacob Stretch (1-1) took the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva looks to end a six-game losing skid on Friday when Carson Dorsey takes the mound against Braylon Doughty for the Hillcats. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM.







