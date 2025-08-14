'Dogs Defense Nabs Extra-Innings Win over Hickory

Published on August 14, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs celebrate a walk-off win

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs celebrate a walk-off win(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs used pinpoint defense in the late stages to muscle out a 2-1 victory over the Hickory Crawdads on Thursday night in front of 3,172 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

With the win the RiverDogs move to 23-19 and 58-50 overall, taking a two games to one lead in the series. They are 6.5 games behind the first place Myrtle Beach Pelicans with 23 games remaining.

Rangers No. 8 prospect Caden Scarborough started the night on a tear, striking out the first four batters he faced and retiring nine in a row.

The Crawdads threatened with runners in scoring position twice in the first two innings but were unable to capitalize.

Andres Galan tried to match Scarborough and went on a dominant stretch of his own, sitting down seven straight batters after the early trouble.

Charleston gathered their first baserunner of the contest when Theo Gillen was walked to start the fourth. He successfully stole second base on the next pitch but hurt his hand while sliding, prompting a early departure.

Scarborough eventually finished five hitless innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Hickory broke the stalemate in the fifth.

Luis Marquez reached on a force out and then stole second base on a close play in which the throw beat him with plenty of time but the tag was not made. Yeremy Cabrera proceeded to rip a triple down the right field line that put Hickory on top 1-0.

The RiverDogs evened the game in the seventh inning.

Brendan Summerhill kicked it off with a single and reached second base on a wild pitch from Michael Trausch. Connor Hujsak, in his first game since July 8, barreled a line drive that bounced off of Trausch and into the outfield, scoring Summerhill to tie the game at one.

Jake Jekielek and Danny Hilario held it down for their respective bullpens with two shutout innings with two combined hits for both teams to keep the game knotted at one heading into the last frame.

Both teams went 1-2-3 in the ninth to force extra innings.

The RiverDog defense made two excellent plays behind Kaleb Corbett to keep the game tied. With one out and the placed runner on second, Luis Marquez singled into center field. Hujsak chucked a one-hop strike to the plate, where Yirer Garcia applied the tag for the second out of the inning.

With Marquez on second, Josh Springer sent a ground ball up the middle. Second baseman Narciso Polanco ranged behind the bag to make a backhanded grab and made a perfect throw to first base to end the inning, likely saving another run.

In the bottom of the inning, Ricardo Gonzalez laid a sacrifice bunt to advance the winning run to third. Hickory countered by intentionally walking the bases loaded.

Following a fielders choice that forced a runner out at the plate, James Quinn-Irons got hit with a pitch to drive in the winning run, marking Charleston's third walk-off win of the season.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight was the penultimate Thirsty Thursday of the season, as $1 hot dogs returned to The Joe to complement the always flowing $1 beers. Before the game, Dan Delancey performed a spirited rendition of the national anthem on a oversized harmonica. A promotional game of flag football went awry when one of the contestants vigorously tackled their opponent instead of going for one of the flags. Fans were encouraged to sport their colleges, and when Sandstorm by Darude pumped through the stadium speakers, all of the former Gamecocks in attendance lifted the energy of the entire crowd.

The series continues tomorrow at 7:05 pm with Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.