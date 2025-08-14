Lynchburg Walks-Off Delmarva for Second Time this Week

Published on August 14, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats stunned the Delmarva Shorebirds 2-1 on Thursday evening for their second walk-off of the series.

Despite a strong start from Jacob Zibin, the offense did not get going until the second half of the ballgame. However, they came on late, picking up their third straight game with double-digit hits.

Lynchburg was kept off the board until the fifth inning when Juneiker Caceres drove home Yerlin Luis with a single up the middle.

The game would remain in the Hillcats favor until the eighth inning. A dropped third strike tied the game as Stiven Martinez scampered home to even the game at one.

Lynchburg loaded the bases in the eighth inning but failed to score, keeping the game level. However, the ninth inning proved heroic yet again.

After a leadoff single from Jose Pirela, Caceres doubled down the right field line to put the winning run 90-feet away. With two strikes, Luke Hill lined one into center field which was caught by Martinez. Pirela sprinted towards home as the throw hopped off the pitching mound, allowing the runner to score for the walk-off win.

Tonight's walk-off follows Luis Merejo's homer on Tuesday night to win the game and the seven-run eighth last night.

The Hillcats and Shorebirds will square off again on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.