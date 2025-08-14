Avila Becomes 30th Firefly to Reach the Show

August 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Luinder Avila pitching for the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Luinder Avila pitching for the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Yesterday, 2021 and 2022 Fireflies alumnus Luinder Avila pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Kansas City Royals. The appearance was his Major League debut. The righty is the 30th former Fireflies player to make his big league debut and the fourth in the 2025 season. He joins Hayden Senger, Tyler Tolbert and Noah Cameron.

The Venezuela native was flawless in his debut. He faced the minimum with one strikeout before turning the ball over to Carlos Estevez in the ninth inning.

Avila spent the back-half of 2021 with Columbia and the entirety of the 2022 season with the club. In 2021, he held a 4.10 ERA in six starts and in 2022, he was the work horse of the Fireflies staff. The righty tallied 97 strikeouts in 115 innings combined with a 4.54 ERA in 26 starts. He held a .234 opposing average in the Carolina League before he moved up to the Midwest League for the 2023 season.

The Royals signed Avila as an International Free Agent March 3, 2018. He's one of former former Fireflies on the Royals active roster (Maikel Garcia, Tolbert and Cameron).

Tonight is Darlington Speedway Night on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday! The Fireflies will giveaway a Darlington Speedway shirt to the first 1,000 in attendance. Fans also have a chance to meet driver Christopher Bell thanks to Darlington Speedway. Finally, fans can enjoy their favorite drink specials at the ball game. Enjoy $1 Busch Light, $3 Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Mystery Margaritas and fountain sodas. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from August 14, 2025

Avila Becomes 30th Firefly to Reach the Show - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.