Cox, Dickerson Homer as FredNats Split Doubleheader with Salem

August 14, 2025

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - After Wednesday's suspension due to electrical difficulties at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, the Fredericksburg Nationals (22-18, 52-53) split their doubleheader with Salem Red Sox (20-25, 46-63) on Thursday night.

In a resumption of Wednesday's game, the FredNats offense sputtered out of the gate and got just one more hit in the back half of the nine-inning affair. At the end, Salem held on for a 4-2 win, outhitting the FredNats 11-4.

In game two, a seven-inning contest, the FredNat bats sparked back to life. Down 1-0 in the second inning, Luke Dickerson launched a two-run home run to give the FredNats the lead for the first time on the day. After 41 games without a homer, Dickerson has now hit two in the last five days since turning 20 years old on the two-week road trip.

After the FredNats tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to a few Salem mistakes defensively, R.J. Sales took the mound in the fifth, looking to put himself in position for his first FredNat win. Sales, acquired by Washington at the recent MLB trade deadline, struck out his ninth hitter of the night to strand a runner at second and finish five innings with just two earned runs allowed on five hits.

Then, with the game winding down, Brenner Cox pulverized a high fly ball to right field, planting it on the playground for another two-run home run. Cox's first as a member of the FredNats in 2025 made it 6-2. When Johan Otanez sealed the game in the seventh, Sales (5-4) got the win and Adam Bates (2-2) got the loss.

The FredNats now lead the series two games to one, and send Brayan Romero to the bump on Friday, looking to secure at least a series split in a 7:05 start.







