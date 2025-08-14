Pitching Powers 'Peckers Past Mudcats

Fayetteville Woodpeckers pitcher Parker Smith

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Parker Smith and Jesus Carrera, the two Fayetteville Woodpeckers (23-21, 59-51), laid out the blueprint for a successful night as they stifled the Carolina Mudcats (25-17, 61-45) 4-1.

The Mudcats manufactured the game's first run on a fielder's choice in the top of the first inning, but from that point forward, Smith settled in and shut Carolina down. In his 5.1-inning start, he allowed just the one tally on three hits, walking two while striking out three en route to his second victory of the campaign.

Fayetteville's offense wasted no time backing him up and immediately leveled the score in their first trip to the plate. Following a Brandon Forrester leadoff triple, Ethan Frey produced a run-scoring groundout, tying the contest at one.

Two innings later, Frey came up clutch again, this time to provide the Woodpeckers with their first lead. Zach Daudet stroked a double to open the frame, and Frey promptly roped a two-bagger of his own, boosting Fayetteville in front 2-1.

The Woodpeckers continued to build upon their advantage in the fifth inning, using a two-out rally to double their advantage. A Forrester soft line drive forced a Carolina error, and a Frey fly ball one batter later caused confusion in the Mudcats outfield, leading to an RBI double which pushed Fayetteville ahead 3-1.

Forrester supplied another insurance run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single, which was more than enough room for Carrera to operate. In relief of Smith, he finished the Mudcats off, throwing 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball. The right-hander permitted just one hit and one walk, striking out five to secure his second save in as many appearances and hammer down the win.

The Woodpeckers continue their seven-game series versus the Mudcats on Friday at 7:05 PM. RHP Javier Perez gets the start for Fayetteville against LHP Wande Torres for Carolina. That contest falls on Hockey Night with the Carolina Hurricanes, as the first 1,350 fans inside the gates at Segra Stadium will receive a replica hockey jersey courtesy of Minuteman Press, and team mascot Stormy will make an appearance.

