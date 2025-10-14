Fayetteville Holiday Lights Returns to Segra Stadium November 28th

Fayetteville Holiday Lights, powered by Fayetteville PWC, returns to Segra Stadium starting Friday, November 28th. This year's event features 30 days of lights, displays, and great promotions including fireworks & giveaways. The 2025 holiday season marks the first year Fayetteville PWC is the presenting sponsor of Fayetteville Holiday Lights. "Fayetteville PWC is proud to partner with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to bring Holiday Lights back to Segra Stadium," said Timothy Bryant, CEO/General Manager. "Our commitment to this community runs deep, and we're investing in those experiences that truly matter." Fayetteville Holiday Lights will conclude on New Year's Eve with a celebration and fireworks to ring in 2026.

In addition to the 2 million lights & displays for patrons to wander through, Holiday Lights will also feature the tallest lit-up Christmas tree in Fayetteville at 40 feet, customized light shows every 30 minutes, Santa Claus each night until December 23rd, a variety of vendors to shop at, holiday food & drinks, and tons of great promotions and deals. Highlights of the Holiday Lights promotional calendar can be found below:

Friday, November 28th - Opening Night w/ Fireworks

Saturday, November 29th - Holiday Replica Jersey Giveaway courtesy of Stanley Steemer (First 500 Fans)

Thursday, December 4th - Healthcare Appreciation Night (FREE ticket for all healthcare workers)

Friday, December 5th - Movie Night featuring Home Alone

Saturday, December 6th - Pints & Lights Micro Beer Festival

Thursday, December 11th - First Responders Appreciation Night (FREE ticket for all first responders)

Friday, December 12th - Movie Night featuring National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Saturday, December 13th - Bunker Beanie Giveaway courtesy of ERA Strother Real Estate & Guild Mortgage (First 500 Fans)

Thursday, December 18th - Teacher Appreciation Night (FREE ticket for teachers & school faculty)

Friday, December 19th - Fireworks Night

Saturday, December 20th - Bunker Santa Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Harrell's Tire & Auto Service (First 500 Fans)

Friday, December 26th - Movie Night featuring Moana w/ Moana Character Appearance

Wednesday, December 31st - New Year's Eve Celebration w/ Fireworks

Tickets for Fayetteville Holiday Lights are now on sale. Patrons can save $5/ticket by purchasing their tickets before the day of the event. Tickets can be bought online and in-person at the Segra Stadium Box Office. For more information on Fayetteville Holiday Lights, visit www.fayettevilleholidaylights.com.







