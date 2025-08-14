Fireflies Overpower Pelicans 7-2 to Take Series Lead

Published on August 14, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Columbia, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies 7-2 on Thursday evening at Segra Park.

Jose Cerice reached on a throwing error by Angel Cepeda to score Ramon Ramirez in the first inning, giving the Columbia Fireflies (15-28, 51-58) a 1-0 lead.

Ramon Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly to score Milo Rushford, and Cerice singled to drive in Josi Novas in the third inning, extending the lead to 3-0.

Novas stole home on a double steal with Cerice in the fifth inning, making it 4-0.

Luke Nowak walked to score Henry Ramos on a wild pitch by Edwardo Melendez in the sixth inning, pushing the advantage to 5-0.

Um homered to left-center field, plating Cerice in the seventh inning, ballooning the lead to 7-0.

Christian Olivo homered to left field, scoring Derik Alcantara in the eighth inning, putting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (30-13, 55-52) on the board at 7-2.

Kendry Chourio (1-2) pitched 5.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and Fraynel Nova closed out the game. Nazier Mulé (3-7) took the loss for the Pelicans, surrendering four runs over 5.0 innings, with Melendez allowing three runs. Mathew Peters pitched a scoreless inning.

Olivo led the Pelicans, going 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs, while Matt Halbach went 1-for-3 with a double. The Pelicans went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while the Fireflies went 2-for-16, leaving seven.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Thursday, August 14th at 7:05 E.T. RHP Jostin Florentino (3-2, 1.86) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-3, 7.08) for Columbia.







Carolina League Stories from August 14, 2025

