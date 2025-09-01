Myrtle Beach Falls 12-3 to Fayetteville, Split Series

Published on August 31, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Fayetteville, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 12-3 on Sunday evening at SEGRA Stadium.

In the second inning, Eli Lovich doubled to score Matt Halbach and Angel Cepeda before Justin Stransky hit a sacrifice fly to plate Lovich, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (41-18, 66-57) a 3-0 lead.

Caden Powell scored on a balk by David Lopez in the second inning, cutting the deficit to 3-1 for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (31-29, 67-59).

In the fourth inning, Kyle Walker, Alberto Hernandez, and Brandon Forrester drew walks to score Zach Daudet and Chase Call. Justin Thomas doubled to drive in Walker, Hernandez, and Forrester. Daudet singled to score Thomas, and Powell singled to plate Daudet and Call, erupting for a 9-3 lead.

Chase Call homered to score Zach Daudet in the sixth inning, finalizing the score at 12-3.

Parker Smith (5-3) earned the win for the Woodpeckers, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing three runs (two earned), while Carrera and Hebert threw 4.0 scoreless innings.

Ronny Lopez (0-2) took the loss for the Pelicans, surrendering seven runs in 3.2 innings, with Charlie Hurley, Joel Sierra, and Thomas Mangus allowing five more runs.

Jose Escobar led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with a double, while Lovich (1-for-4, double, two RBIs) and Cepeda (1-for-4) contributed. The Pelicans went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position, leaving four runners on base, while the Woodpeckers went 3-for-6, leaving four.

The Pelicans begin a six-game homestand against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday, September 2nd at 6:35 E.T. Starters for both teams have yet to be announced.







Carolina League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.