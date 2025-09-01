Mudcats Drop Home Finale

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Delmarva Shorebirds scored the only run of the game in the top of the fourth inning and made that lead hold up as they beat the Carolina Mudcats 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in front of 5,877 fans in the last regular season game at Five County Stadium.

Delmarva (22-37 second half // 49-76 overall) scored the only run of the game in the fourth inning when Luis Almeyda lined a two-out single through the left side of the infield allowing Braylin Tavera to score and give the Shorebirds a 1-0 lead.

Carolina (29-28 // 65-56) had multiple opportunities to score including in the ninth inning when they put the tying run at second base but could not score as the Shorebirds held on for the 1-0 victory.

The Carolina Mudcats complete 35 years of regular season baseball at Five County Stadium with an all-time home record of 1,228-1,115.

Carolina hits the road for the final series of the regular season as they take on Fredericksburg beginning Tuesday night with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

