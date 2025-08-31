Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.31 vs Hickory

The Fireflies close out their series with the Hickory Crawdads tonight at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-7, 5.11 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Ismael Agreda (3-4, 2.90 ERA).

Tonight is Fan Appreciation Night at Segra Park. The Fireflies are raffling off prizes for fans including a 75" TV and a Nintendo Switch 2. After the game, the whole team will have an autograph session, kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and there will be a fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES DROP SECOND STRAIGHT TO CRAWDADS 6-1: A big fifth inning from Hickory proved too much for Columbia to overcome Friday night at Segra Park, as the Fireflies fell 6-1. Luis Marquez opened the frame with a solo home run to left-center before Kleimir Lemos and Paulino Santana strung together back-to-back hits to stretch the Crawdads' lead to 6-0.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Tuesday. The southpaw worked 5.1 frames without surrendering an earned run. The Pennsylvania native hasn't allowed an earned run since July 9 over 26.1 innings. It is the fourth-longest streak (by innings) without allowing an earned run in franchise history. Ryan Ramsey owns the record (30.2 innings), which he accomplished from June 24-August 3, 2023.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday night, Gonzalez broke the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 75 steals. Columbia's center fielder also now owns the single-season runs scored record for the Fireflies. August 21 he scored his 71st run of the season to pass Erick Torres' 2024 mark.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

CAREER WEEK FOR RUSSELL: Tuesday, Stone Russell plated six RBI in the first four innings against the Hickory Crawdads. The productive evening powered Columbia to their first double-digit performance since May 3 against the Crawdads. It was Columbia's third six RBI performance of the season. Both Ramon Ramirez and Derlin Figueroa have also had a six RBI game this year. Ramirez and Figueroa both used the help of a grand slam to get their six RBI game in the first half. Russell followed it up with another pair of great outings Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday he drew three walks and drove in two runs and Thursday he plated four RBI for the Fireflies. Overall this week, Russell is 5-12 with six walks and 12 RBI in only three contests.

THE BIG PICTURE: The Fireflies have 7 games remaining in the 2025 season. They'll close out the year with one at home against Hickory before six on the road at Myrtle Beach. The final series of the year will serve as a playoff preview after the Pelicans clinched the playoffs Thursday evening.

BARNETT GETS THE CALL TO THE SHOW: Last night, 2022 Columbia Fireflies pitcher, Mason Barnett started on the bump for the Athletics as they fell to the Texas Rangers 9-3. The righty is the 31st former Firefly to make his Major League debut and the fifth of the 2025 season. He joins Hayden Senger, Tyler Tolbert, Noah Cameron and Luinder Avila who have also debuted in the show this year. The Auburn product allowed five runs over four innings in his start. He had one strikeout and no walks in the night cap. Barnett had a short stint with the Columbia Fireflies. The righty worked seven hitless innings across three games in the Carolina League before the end of the season. Barnett tallied 11 strikeouts to pair with a 0.14 WHIP in Columbia.







