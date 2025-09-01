Cardiac Cats Wrap up Home Slate with Win over Fredericksburg

Published on August 31, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats wrapped up their regular-season home slate with a comeback victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon.

Lynchburg trailed until the eighth inning when they finally broke through to take the lead. An outstanding outing in the middle innings from Logan McGuire kept the 'Cats in the game, allowing them a chance to strike late. He finished with three innings and four strikeouts without allowing a baserunner.

Fredericksburg finally cracked the code of Jacob Zibin, as they scored two in the fifth inning. With two outs, Brenner Cox carried an opposite field shot over the left field wall, pushing them in front, 2-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Lynchburg would scratch across a run courtesy of Anthony Silva His liner to center cut the deficit to one.

The game would remain 2-1 in favor of Fredericksburg until the wheels fell off in the eighth inning. A dropped third strike allowed Dean Curley to score from third tying the game at two. A second single from Silva scored the go-ahead run, as Nolan Schubart scored.

With runner's on the corner, Silva was dead to rights on a pickoff at first. His awareness of the situation allowed him to stop his slide back to the bag and force a rundown. In the ensuing madness, Riley Nelson sprinted home, beating the throw and giving Lynchburg a much-needed insurance run.

Cam Schuelke shut the door on Fredericksburg in the ninth, striking out Eli Willits to close out the Hillcats home regular season.

The Hillcats return home against a to-be-determined opponent for the postseason, hosting their first playoff game on September 11.







