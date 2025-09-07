FredNats Turn Attention to Playoffs after 6-3 Loss in Season Finale

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (35-29, 65-64) finished the 2025 regular season on Sunday afternoon at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, dropping the finale 6-3 to the Carolina Mudcats (32-32, 68-60). Fredericksburg can now turn its attention to the Carolina League Playoffs and their North division matchup with the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Brayan Romero made his second start of the week for the FredNats and got out of the gate better than he did on Tuesday, tossing a scoreless first three innings. On the other side, Carlos Carra did the game, as the offenses searched for the first run of the game heading into the fourth.

In the top of the fourth, Romero allowed a two-out walk and a double to Luis Lameda, eventually seeing two runs cross on Yannic Walther's two-RBI single that put the Mudcats ahead 2-1. The FredNats responded in the bottom of the inning on a double from Jorgelys Mota, who later scored on a throwing error to make it 2-1.

From there, the Mudcats fought back for four more runs between the fifth and sixth against Romero and Angel Roman on four hits. In the final game of its 35-year history, Carolina opened up a 6-3 lead and didn't look back.

The FredNats got a hit in each of the final three innings, including a triple from Eli Willits, but didn't do enough to come back in the game, dropping it to fall to 65-64. Carra (1-1) got the win, Romero (2-6) and José Nova (5) earned the save.

With the regular season done, Fredericksburg now meets Lynchburg on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium to start a three-game divisional series. The FredNats will look to take the first game against the Hillcats in their run at a Carolina League title defense.







