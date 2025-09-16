Minor League Baseball Announces Single-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the league award winners and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Single-A classification in Major League Baseball's Player Development system.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Jakob Christian San Jose San Francisco .272/.355/.460, .815, 10 HR, 60 RBI

Second Base Elijah Hainline Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL) .298/.430/.421, .851, 4 HR, 29 RBI, 20 SB

Shortstop Ryan Jackson Lake Elsinore San Diego .298/.442/.418, .860, 3 HR, 33 RBI

Third Base Harold Coll Inland Empire Los Angeles (AL) .276/.369/.422, .791, 9 HR, 62 RBI, 29 SB

Catcher Lamar King Jr. Lake Elsinore San Diego .286/.370/.408, .778, 4 HR, 37 RBI

Outfield Eduardo Quintero Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL) .306/.426/.533, .959, 14 HR, 53 RBI, 35 SB

Outfield Dakota Jordan San Jose San Francisco .311/.377/.497, .874, 14 HR, 82 RBI, 27 SB

Outfield Carlos Gutierrez San Jose San Francisco .351/.445/.452, .897, 2 HR, 30 RBI, 26 SB

Designated Hitter Raudi Rodriguez Inland Empire Los Angeles (AL) .281/.372/.470, .842, 14 HR, 83 RBI, 38 SB

Utility Jean Carlos Sio San Jose San Francisco .311/.398/.422, .820, 5 HR, 58 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Jacob Bresnahan San Jose San Francisco 22, 9-3, 2.61, 124, 12.00, .201

Starting Pitcher Christian Zazueta Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL) 16, 7-2, 2.44, 80, 10.85, .215

Starting Pitcher Kash Mayfield Lake Elsinore San Diego 19, 1-5, 2.97, 88, 13.05, .207

Starting Pitcher Ryan Sloan Modesto Seattle 18, 2-2, 3.44, 77, 9.81, .249

Reliever Benny Thompson Inland Empire Los Angeles (AL) 44, 4-2, 1.91, 100, 14.67, .149

Reliever Fidel Ulloa Fresno Colorado 26, 3-2, 1.77, 46, 11.61, .222

Manager of the Year Ydwin Villegas San Jose San Francisco 81-51, Most wins in Single-A

Most Valuable Player Eduardo Quintero Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL) .306/.426/.533, .959, 14 HR, 53 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Jacob Bresnahan San Jose San Francisco 22, 9-3, 2.61, 124, 12.00, .201

Top MLB Prospect Eduardo Quintero Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL) .306/.426/.533, .959, 14 HR, 53 RBI

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Eric Bitonti Carolina Milwaukee .238/.341/.421, .762, 19 HR, 77 RBI

Second Base Luis Peña Carolina Milwaukee .308/.375/.469, .844, 6 HR, 52 RBI, 41 SB

Shortstop Caleb Bonemer Kannapolis Chicago (AL) .281/.400/.458, .858, 10 HR, 58 RBI, 27 SB

Third Base Jorgelys Mota Fredericksburg Washington .270/.341/.409, .750, 6 HR, 42 RBI, 25 SB

Catcher Yasmil Bucce Delmarva Baltimore .255/.401/.413, .814, 8 HR, 50 RBI

Outfield Tommy Hawke Lynchburg Cleveland .309/.453/.382, .835, 0 HR, 22 RBI, 63 SB

Outfield Theo Gillen Charleston Tampa Bay .267/.433/.387, .820, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 36 SB

Outfield Justin Gonzales Salem Boston .298/.381/.423, .804, 4 HR, 27 RBI

Designated Hitter Maxton Martin Hickory Texas .259/.343/.440, .783, 12 HR, 64 RBI

Utility Jesús Made Carolina Milwaukee .267/.373/.388, .761, 4 HR, 46 RBI, 40 SB

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher David Shields Columbia Kansas City 18, 3-1, 2.01, 81, 10.17, .218

Starting Pitcher Jose Urbina Charleston Tampa Bay 19, 7-2, 2.05, 96, 9.36, .207

Starting Pitcher Jostin Florentino Myrtle Beach (Chicago (NL) 11, 4-3, 1.96, 67, 10.11, .187

Starting Pitcher Melvin Hernandez Carolina Milwaukee 24, 10-5, 2.00, 97, 7.18, .217

Reliever Merritt Beeker Fredericksburg Washington 38, 3-2, 1.85, 78, 11.08, .192

Reliever Sean Matson Lynchburg Cleveland 20, 3-2, 1.21, 70, 10.56, .161

Manager of the Year Jordan Smith Lynchburg Cleveland 70-59, Best record in the league

Most Valuable Player Caleb Bonemer Kannapolis Chicago (AL) .281/.400/.458, .858, 10 HR, 58 RBI, 27 SB

Pitcher of the Year David Shields Columbia Kansas City 18, 3-1, 2.01, 81, 10.17, .218

Top MLB Prospect Jesús Made Carolina Milwaukee .267/.373/.388, .761, 4 HR, 46 RBI, 40 SB

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Trace Willhoite St. Lucie New York (NL) .265/.382/.470, .852, 14 HR, 66 RBI

Second Base Aroon Escobar Clearwater Philadelphia .285/.377/.452, .829, 11 HR, 42 RBI

Shortstop Sammy Stafura* Daytona/Bradenton CIN/PIT .260/.388/.411, .799, 4 HR, 48 RBI, 28 SB

Third Base Deniel Ortiz Palm Beach St. Louis .285/.406/.446, .852, 10 HR, 36 RBI, 31 SB

Catcher Alfredo Duno Daytona Cincinnati .287/.430/.518, .948, 18 HR, 81 RBI

Outfield Marshall Toole Tampa New York (AL) .305/.406/.479, .885, 5 HR, 48 RBI, 44 SB

Outfield Jackson Strong Lakeland Detroit .277/.382/.438, .820, 5 HR, 42 RBI

Outfield Edward Florentino Bradenton Pittsburgh .262/.380/.503, .883, 10 HR, 36 RBI, 29 SB

Designated Hitter Rainiel Rodriguez Palm Beach St. Louis .249/.373/.498, .871, 13 HR, 43 RBI

Utility Carlos Sanchez Daytona Cincinnati .308/.429/.449, .878, 4 HR, 29 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Lucas Elissalt Lakeland Detroit 16, 4-1, 2.48, 77, 10.61, .183

Starting Pitcher Jason Savacool Palm Beach St. Louis 11, 4-2, 1.61, 46, 7.39, .189

Starting Pitcher Liomar Martinez Jupiter Miami 22, 5-5, 3.30, 119, 10.60, .197

Starting Pitcher Wellington Aracena** St. Lucie New York (NL) 17, 1-1, 2.38, 84, 11.75, .166

Reliever Inmer Lobo Bradenton Pittsburgh 13, 2-0, 1.71, 35, 9.95, .191

Reliever Chris Veach Tampa New York (AL) 43, 2-4, 2.53, 75, 11.84, .219

*- was traded from Cincinnati to Pittsburgh on July 30, 2025, for 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes. Played four games for Bradenton in FSL.

**- was traded from New York (NL) to Baltimore on July 25, 2025, for LHP Gregory Soto.

Manager of the Year Rene Rivera Lakeland Detroit 75-53, won both halves and reached finals

Most Valuable Player Alfredo Duno Daytona Cincinnati .287/.430/.518, .948, 18 HR, 81 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Lucas Elissalt Lakeland Detroit 16, 4-1, 2.48, 77, 10.61, .183

Top MLB Prospect Alfredo Duno Daytona Cincinnati .287/.430/.518, .948, 18 HR, 81 RBI







