Minor League Baseball Announces Single-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners
Published on September 16, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL) News Release
Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the league award winners and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Single-A classification in Major League Baseball's Player Development system.
CALIFORNIA LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Jakob Christian San Jose San Francisco .272/.355/.460, .815, 10 HR, 60 RBI
Second Base Elijah Hainline Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL) .298/.430/.421, .851, 4 HR, 29 RBI, 20 SB
Shortstop Ryan Jackson Lake Elsinore San Diego .298/.442/.418, .860, 3 HR, 33 RBI
Third Base Harold Coll Inland Empire Los Angeles (AL) .276/.369/.422, .791, 9 HR, 62 RBI, 29 SB
Catcher Lamar King Jr. Lake Elsinore San Diego .286/.370/.408, .778, 4 HR, 37 RBI
Outfield Eduardo Quintero Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL) .306/.426/.533, .959, 14 HR, 53 RBI, 35 SB
Outfield Dakota Jordan San Jose San Francisco .311/.377/.497, .874, 14 HR, 82 RBI, 27 SB
Outfield Carlos Gutierrez San Jose San Francisco .351/.445/.452, .897, 2 HR, 30 RBI, 26 SB
Designated Hitter Raudi Rodriguez Inland Empire Los Angeles (AL) .281/.372/.470, .842, 14 HR, 83 RBI, 38 SB
Utility Jean Carlos Sio San Jose San Francisco .311/.398/.422, .820, 5 HR, 58 RBI
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher Jacob Bresnahan San Jose San Francisco 22, 9-3, 2.61, 124, 12.00, .201
Starting Pitcher Christian Zazueta Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL) 16, 7-2, 2.44, 80, 10.85, .215
Starting Pitcher Kash Mayfield Lake Elsinore San Diego 19, 1-5, 2.97, 88, 13.05, .207
Starting Pitcher Ryan Sloan Modesto Seattle 18, 2-2, 3.44, 77, 9.81, .249
Reliever Benny Thompson Inland Empire Los Angeles (AL) 44, 4-2, 1.91, 100, 14.67, .149
Reliever Fidel Ulloa Fresno Colorado 26, 3-2, 1.77, 46, 11.61, .222
Manager of the Year Ydwin Villegas San Jose San Francisco 81-51, Most wins in Single-A
Most Valuable Player Eduardo Quintero Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL) .306/.426/.533, .959, 14 HR, 53 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Jacob Bresnahan San Jose San Francisco 22, 9-3, 2.61, 124, 12.00, .201
Top MLB Prospect Eduardo Quintero Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL) .306/.426/.533, .959, 14 HR, 53 RBI
CAROLINA LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Eric Bitonti Carolina Milwaukee .238/.341/.421, .762, 19 HR, 77 RBI
Second Base Luis Peña Carolina Milwaukee .308/.375/.469, .844, 6 HR, 52 RBI, 41 SB
Shortstop Caleb Bonemer Kannapolis Chicago (AL) .281/.400/.458, .858, 10 HR, 58 RBI, 27 SB
Third Base Jorgelys Mota Fredericksburg Washington .270/.341/.409, .750, 6 HR, 42 RBI, 25 SB
Catcher Yasmil Bucce Delmarva Baltimore .255/.401/.413, .814, 8 HR, 50 RBI
Outfield Tommy Hawke Lynchburg Cleveland .309/.453/.382, .835, 0 HR, 22 RBI, 63 SB
Outfield Theo Gillen Charleston Tampa Bay .267/.433/.387, .820, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 36 SB
Outfield Justin Gonzales Salem Boston .298/.381/.423, .804, 4 HR, 27 RBI
Designated Hitter Maxton Martin Hickory Texas .259/.343/.440, .783, 12 HR, 64 RBI
Utility Jesús Made Carolina Milwaukee .267/.373/.388, .761, 4 HR, 46 RBI, 40 SB
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher David Shields Columbia Kansas City 18, 3-1, 2.01, 81, 10.17, .218
Starting Pitcher Jose Urbina Charleston Tampa Bay 19, 7-2, 2.05, 96, 9.36, .207
Starting Pitcher Jostin Florentino Myrtle Beach (Chicago (NL) 11, 4-3, 1.96, 67, 10.11, .187
Starting Pitcher Melvin Hernandez Carolina Milwaukee 24, 10-5, 2.00, 97, 7.18, .217
Reliever Merritt Beeker Fredericksburg Washington 38, 3-2, 1.85, 78, 11.08, .192
Reliever Sean Matson Lynchburg Cleveland 20, 3-2, 1.21, 70, 10.56, .161
Manager of the Year Jordan Smith Lynchburg Cleveland 70-59, Best record in the league
Most Valuable Player Caleb Bonemer Kannapolis Chicago (AL) .281/.400/.458, .858, 10 HR, 58 RBI, 27 SB
Pitcher of the Year David Shields Columbia Kansas City 18, 3-1, 2.01, 81, 10.17, .218
Top MLB Prospect Jesús Made Carolina Milwaukee .267/.373/.388, .761, 4 HR, 46 RBI, 40 SB
FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Trace Willhoite St. Lucie New York (NL) .265/.382/.470, .852, 14 HR, 66 RBI
Second Base Aroon Escobar Clearwater Philadelphia .285/.377/.452, .829, 11 HR, 42 RBI
Shortstop Sammy Stafura* Daytona/Bradenton CIN/PIT .260/.388/.411, .799, 4 HR, 48 RBI, 28 SB
Third Base Deniel Ortiz Palm Beach St. Louis .285/.406/.446, .852, 10 HR, 36 RBI, 31 SB
Catcher Alfredo Duno Daytona Cincinnati .287/.430/.518, .948, 18 HR, 81 RBI
Outfield Marshall Toole Tampa New York (AL) .305/.406/.479, .885, 5 HR, 48 RBI, 44 SB
Outfield Jackson Strong Lakeland Detroit .277/.382/.438, .820, 5 HR, 42 RBI
Outfield Edward Florentino Bradenton Pittsburgh .262/.380/.503, .883, 10 HR, 36 RBI, 29 SB
Designated Hitter Rainiel Rodriguez Palm Beach St. Louis .249/.373/.498, .871, 13 HR, 43 RBI
Utility Carlos Sanchez Daytona Cincinnati .308/.429/.449, .878, 4 HR, 29 RBI
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher Lucas Elissalt Lakeland Detroit 16, 4-1, 2.48, 77, 10.61, .183
Starting Pitcher Jason Savacool Palm Beach St. Louis 11, 4-2, 1.61, 46, 7.39, .189
Starting Pitcher Liomar Martinez Jupiter Miami 22, 5-5, 3.30, 119, 10.60, .197
Starting Pitcher Wellington Aracena** St. Lucie New York (NL) 17, 1-1, 2.38, 84, 11.75, .166
Reliever Inmer Lobo Bradenton Pittsburgh 13, 2-0, 1.71, 35, 9.95, .191
Reliever Chris Veach Tampa New York (AL) 43, 2-4, 2.53, 75, 11.84, .219
*- was traded from Cincinnati to Pittsburgh on July 30, 2025, for 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes. Played four games for Bradenton in FSL.
**- was traded from New York (NL) to Baltimore on July 25, 2025, for LHP Gregory Soto.
Manager of the Year Rene Rivera Lakeland Detroit 75-53, won both halves and reached finals
Most Valuable Player Alfredo Duno Daytona Cincinnati .287/.430/.518, .948, 18 HR, 81 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Lucas Elissalt Lakeland Detroit 16, 4-1, 2.48, 77, 10.61, .183
Top MLB Prospect Alfredo Duno Daytona Cincinnati .287/.430/.518, .948, 18 HR, 81 RBI
