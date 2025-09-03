Guerrero Homers, Crawdads Hold off RiverDogs
Published on September 2, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Hickory, NC - Despite a quality start from Andres Galan and home run from Brailer Guerrero, the RiverDogs fell 3-2 in the final series opener of 2025 on Tuesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The loss is the 'Dogs' fourth consecutive and drops their record to 66-60.
Hickory scratched across two runs against Galan in the bottom of the second inning. Josh Owens singled with one out, and Kleimir Lemos scored him with an RBI double. Lemos reached third thanks to a throwing error, then scored thanks to a passed ball.
Galan bounced back by striking out the next two batters and then recording zeros in each of the next two innings.
Hickory's lead grew to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth as Lemos doubled again, moved to third on a groundout and then swiped home on a double steal with two outs.
Guerrero blasted Charleston back within a run in the top of the sixth. Following a leadoff walk from Narciso Polanco, Guerreo smoked an opposite-field, two-run home run to cut the lead to 3-2. The home run is Guerrero's sixth of the season and second in the last three games.
Galan finished his outing with a 1-2-3 sixth inning, including two more punchouts, wrapping his start with eight. Galan took the loss but earned a quality start by pitching six innings, allowing two earned runs and just one walk.
Charleston couldn't muster another hit after Guerrero's home run, as Geury Rodriguez and Nick Privette each worked two scoreless innings for Hickory to stave off any potential comeback.
The series continues Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 pm.
