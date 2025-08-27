Head Coach Matt Sawyer Signs Two-Year Extension

Published on August 27, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - Toronto Rock Owner, President, and General Manager Jamie Dawick announced today that Head Coach Matt Sawyer has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him behind the bench through the 2026-27 season.

Sawyer is set to begin his ninth season as Head Coach of the Rock in 2025-26 and holds the franchise record for most regular season wins with 83 victories, posting a career .606 winning percentage as Toronto's bench boss. His leadership and consistency continue to be cornerstones of the Rock's on-floor success.

"Matt has proven time and again that he's the right person to lead this team," said Dawick. "His commitment to the process and ability to get the most out of our group year after year makes this an easy decision."

Dawick also confirmed updates to the Rock's bench and lacrosse operations staff:

Bruce Codd has agreed to a two-year contract extension and will continue in his dual role as Assistant Coach (Defence) and Assistant General Manager.

Dan Dawson will move into a full-time Assistant Coach (Offence) role on a two-year agreement, expanding his responsibilities alongside his existing position as Director of Player Development.

Brandon Miller will move into a full-time Assistant Coach position agreeing to a two-year deal. Miller will not only focus on the goaltenders, but he will also work the video tablet on the bench during games providing real-time analysis to players and advising HC Sawyer on potential video review challenges.

Off the floor, the Rock have finalized additional staffing moves:

David "DJ" Clevely has re-signed as Head Scout on a one-year agreement, continuing his vital role in player evaluation and talent identification.

The team has also added Andrew English as Strength and Conditioning Coach, also on a two-year deal.

Additionally, the club announced that the contract of former Assistant Coach Rusty Kruger, which expired at the end of the 2024-25 season, was not renewed. The contract of former Strength Coach Sean Holmes was also not renewed.

Colin Doyle, who previously served as Associate Coach, has stepped down from his role to focus exclusively on the Rock Stars elite lacrosse program.

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.