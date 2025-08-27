Junior Swarm Gain Experience and Recognition at NLL Jr. Tournament: Georgia Swarm

The Junior Swarm program proudly returned under the direction of the Georgia Swarm this year, giving young athletes a renewed opportunity to experience the culture, speed, and skill of box lacrosse. With structured practices in Georgia, a media day, and guidance from professional coaches, the program once again provided players with a platform to grow both on and off the floor.

Two teams - 13U and 15U - represented the Junior Swarm at the 2025 NLL Jr. Tournament in Toronto, facing elite opponents from Buffalo, Toronto, Ottawa, and Calgary. While the scoreboard did not reflect a victory, the weekend was a resounding success. For most of the players, this was their very first experience playing box lacrosse. By the end of the tournament, many of the players said they liked box lacrosse more than field lacrosse, enjoying the faster pace, physicality, and intensity of the game. The experience helped them develop new skills, make quick decisions under pressure, and grow as athletes and teammates.

"The tournament allows kids and parents alike to see some of the best youth box players in the world," said Drew Petkoff, who led the teams in Canada. "By the end, everyone had 'gut-checked' themselves and did their best to compete. It was a pleasure to watch their growth. While we still have a lot of growing left to do, this felt like a very successful relaunch of the Jr. Swarm program."

The transition from field lacrosse to box is never easy, but the players' enthusiasm was evident. Competing against some of the best youth lacrosse players in the world, the Junior Swarm discovered the importance of teamwork, quick decision-making, and embracing the physicality of the game - lessons that will continue to elevate their play long after the tournament.

A proud moment came when the 15U Junior Swarm were recognized with the Team of the Tournament Award for Sportsmanship. This honor celebrated their positive attitude, encouragement of others, and the friendships they built throughout the weekend. It was a testament not just to how they played, but to how they represented the Swarm organization and the values of the sport.

The Junior Swarm's development was guided by an accomplished coaching staff. Drew Petkoff led the teams during competition in Canada, while Tommy Hixon and Don Hilton prepared the players at practices in Georgia. Swarm forward Bryan Cole even joined the team for a practice in Georgia, giving the players a chance to learn directly from a professional. In Toronto, Head Coach Ed Comeau, along with Assistant Coach Sean Ferris, Shayne Jackson, and Calum Leaver-Preyra, provided advice, mentorship, and encouragement throughout the tournament.

Reflecting on his role, Petkoff added, "It was a pleasure to lead the Jr. Swarm program for the fifth year. Growing up and playing lacrosse near this tournament, being able to share that experience and culture meant a lot to me. It also shows our local Georgia families where we want the program to go. The boys made noticeable improvements over the course of the weekend as they dialed up intensity and adjusted to the fast pace of the game."

Though wins were elusive, the impact of this experience cannot be measured on the scoreboard. The players returned to Georgia with sharpened skills, greater confidence, and memories that will inspire them for years to come. The 2025 Junior Swarm proved that growth, perseverance, and sportsmanship are victories in their own right - and the future of box lacrosse in Georgia is brighter than ever!







