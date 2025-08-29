NLL Draft Set for September 6: Georgia Swarm Three First-Round Picks

DULUTH, GA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced the 2025 NLL Draft is scheduled for Saturday, September 6 at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the excitement unfold as the entire first round streams live and exclusively on NLL+ for free.

The annual draft is a major milestone for NLL franchises as they build toward the future, and few teams are better positioned this year than the Georgia Swarm. Entering their 10th season in Georgia, the Swarm are preparing to make a significant impact on Draft Day with three first-round selections:

Round 1 - Pick 6

Round 1 - Pick 7

Round 1 - Pick 16

Georgia's draft capital extends beyond the first round, as the team currently holds eight total selections across six rounds, including five in the top 41:

Round 2 - Pick 26

Round 2 - Pick 27

Round 3 - Pick 41

Round 5 - Pick 67

Round 5 - Pick 69

Round 6 - Pick 83

With three first-rounders and a deep pool of early picks, the Swarm's front office will have an opportunity to secure both immediate contributors and promising prospects. This year's draft represents a crucial moment in the team's roster evolution as they continue to build a foundation for long-term success.

Fans can tune in live on NLL+ to follow all the action as the NLL welcomes its newest wave of talent on September 6-with the Georgia Swarm set to play a central role early and often.







