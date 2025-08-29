Player Transactions

Published on August 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Buffalo Bandits have made a Qualifying Offer + to Tehoka Nanticoke as per 7.1 of the CBA. (August 28)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed the Franchise Tag on Tyler Pace as per 7.2 of the CBA. (August 28)

The Philadelphia Wings have offered Mitch de Snoo the Franchise Tag as per 7.2 of the CBA. (August 28)

The Toronto Rock have made Qualifying Offer + to Chris Boushy, TD Ierlan, and Josh Jubenville as per 7.1 of the CBA. (August 28)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed the Franchise Tag on Christian Del Bianco as per 7.2 of the CBA. (August 28)

The Vancouver Warriors have made Qualifying Offer + to Adam Charlambides, Ryan Martel, and Reid Bowering as per 7.1 of the CBA. (August 28)







National Lacrosse League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.