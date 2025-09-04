Teammates Turned Rivals: Swarm Players Clash in the Mann Cup Final of 2025
Published on September 4, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm News Release
The Official Mann Cup takes center stage on Thursday, September 5th, with an exciting matchup between the New Westminster Salmonbellies and Six Nations. For one night, teammates will become rivals as several of our players go head-to-head on opposite sides of the floor.
Suiting up for Six Nations are Swarm standouts Lyle Thompson, Brendan Bomberry, Shayne Jackson, and Kason Tarbell. On the other bench, Jeff Henrick and Adam Wiedemann will represent the Salmonbellies, ready to take on their fellow Swarm teammates.
It's a rare opportunity to see so many Swarm players compete against each other in such a high-stakes game. With talent shining on both sides, fans can expect a fast-paced showdown filled with big plays, and plenty of bragging rights on the line.
The ultimate Swarm face-off is almost here - who will claim the glory?
