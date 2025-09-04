Knighthawks Have Six Picks in Saturday's NLL Entry Draft

(Rochester, NY) ... The Rochester Knighthawks hold six picks in the 2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Entry Draft, set for Saturday, Sept. 6, at 1:00 p.m. Fans can catch all the action as the first round streams live, exclusively on NLL+.

Rochester owns the 24th overall selection (second round), as well as the 43rd and 47th overall picks (third round), the 57th pick (fourth round), the 71st selection (fifth round), and the 85th pick (sixth round).

The Knighthawks moved their first-round pick on Aug. 21, acquiring forward Zed Williams and a second-round selection (24th overall) in the NLL Draft from the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Rochester's first-round selection (10th overall) and second-round selection (28th overall) in this year's draft.

Hosted by Teddy Jenner and Pat Gregoire, the 2025 NLL Draft will feature live coverage from the League's studio at DOME Productions in Toronto. NLL Commissioner Brett Frood will announce each first-round selection, with appearances from top prospects throughout the broadcast.

The 2025 class is poised to deliver another strong group of impact players, with real-time updates and full results available on NLL.com and across the League's social media channels. The 2025 NLL Draft Preview video, exclusive to NLL+, will debut Thursday, Sept. 4, along with top player editorials shared across social channels and NLL.com.

