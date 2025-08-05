A New Day for Lacrosse in Rochester: Seneca Nation Purchases Knighthawks

August 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Rochester, NY) - One of the most storied cities in National Lacrosse League history is entering a new era. The Seneca Nation, through its wholly-owned business subsidiary Seneca Holdings, LLC, has officially purchased the Rochester Knighthawks, ensuring the franchise's future in a city where the roots of lacrosse run deep.

"This announcement is rooted in tradition and history and fueled by passion and excitement," said Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca. "Lacrosse is part of our culture and Rochester is part of our ancestral home. Our ancestors were the first people to share the game of lacrosse with the world. It was gifted to them by the Creator as a spiritual game and a game of healing. The Seneca Nation is thrilled to celebrate our connection to the Creator's Game and to this community by keeping the Knighthawks in Rochester, where we look forward to building a bright future rooted in the team's winning tradition."

The Seneca Nation is a sovereign Native Nation and the largest nation of the Haudenosaunee, also known as the Iroquois Confederacy. The Seneca people have lived on the lands in what is today the western part of New York State for time immemorial, and have made countless contributions to the region's history, culture, and economy. Today, the Seneca Nation has more than 8,500 enrolled members, most of whom live on several distinct territories in Western New York.

Between its government operations and business enterprises, the Seneca Nation provides an annual economic impact to the Western New York region of nearly $2 billion, making it one of the region's most significant economic engines and largest employers. The Nation provides thousands of direct jobs and supports thousands of others through its partnerships with vendors, suppliers, and contractors throughout New York State.

The Rochester Knighthawks are coming off a third straight trip to the National Lacrosse League Playoffs after winning a franchise-record tying 10 games. Forward Connor Fields made franchise history by becoming the first player in team history to win the NLL's Most Valuable Player Award. The Knighthawks will open their sixth season in 2025-26 under new leadership and vision.

The deal keeps the team in the second-longest continuous market in the National Lacrosse League. The NLL is North America's largest professional lacrosse league and welcomed more than one million fans for the third consecutive year during the 2024-25 season. Founded in 1986, the NLL is comprised of 14 franchises across Canada and the United States.

"Rochester has long been one of the foundational cities of professional box lacrosse and today marks a powerful step forward in continuing that legacy," said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. "The Seneca Nation's acquisition of the Knighthawks is more than a change in ownership - it's a deeply meaningful homecoming for the Creator's Game. We're honored to welcome the Seneca Nation into the National Lacrosse League ownership family. The Nation's cultural heritage, leadership and commitment to community will bring tremendous value not only to Rochester, but to the continued growth of our league and all its constituents."

The history of professional box lacrosse in Rochester dates to the 1930s with the founding of the Rochester Iroquois. The team was a dominant force in the pro box game and played in Flower City for nearly four decades, winning multiple championships.

Future teams emerged as the Rochester Chiefs (1969) and Rochester Griffins (1974) played in the city and were both crowned champions. The Rochester Greywolves (1970s and '80s) were then the predecessors to the original Rochester Knighthawks. The K-Hawks were one of the most successful franchises in NLL history, winning five titles, including the first threepeat (2012-14). After the franchise relocated in 2019, the new Knighthawks were born during the 2019-20 campaign under Terry and Kim Pegula. This franchise has played five seasons and is coming off a fifth-place finish, which was its best in the modern era. Rochester has a team packed full of young stars who are poised to take another shot at the NLL Playoffs.

Knighthawks General Manager Dan Carey will continue to lead the organization, assuming the expanded role of President and General Manger.

"The roots of lacrosse run deep in Rochester, and thanks to the Seneca Nation for stepping up to save the Rochester Knighthawks franchise, the team now has a bright future ahead," said Carey. "Having the Seneca Nation own the Knighthawks is a huge win for the National Lacrosse League, the City of Rochester as well as the sport of lacrosse!"

The Knighthawks will embark on the 31st season of NLL lacrosse in the Flower City under the direction of Seneca Holdings and the Seneca Nation. The sale of the team to Seneca Holdings saves one of the beloved professional franchises in Rochester, NY.

"I am thrilled and humbled by the Seneca Nation's decision to purchase the Rochester Knighthawks, which not only keeps the team in Rochester but establishes our city as the setting for the next chapter in the long and proud history of lacrosse," said Mayor Malik D. Evans. "It is deeply gratifying to see the Seneca Nation acquire a position of influence in the sacred sport of their ancestors. I look forward to working with them to ensure that the success of the Rochester Knighthawks continues to contribute to the vibrancy and vitality of our entire region."

