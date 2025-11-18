Knighthawks Sign Jeremy Thompson

(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has signed transition man Jeremy Thompson to a one-year deal, pending league approval.

Thompson joins the Knighthawks carrying the second-most faceoff wins in National Lacrosse League regular-season history (2,560) and the fifth most loose ball recoveries (1,900). He also holds the all-time record for playoff faceoff wins with 268.

Thompson enters his 14th season in the NLL in 2025-26 after spending his last three seasons with the Georgia Swarm. From 2022-25, he won 564 faceoffs and scooped up 398 loose ball recoveries. Before that, he spent time with three other NLL teams: Panther City Lacrosse Club, Saskatchewan Rush, and the Buffalo Bandits.

In 2022, Thompson played for one year for PCLC. While taking a majority of their faceoffs, he was named the NLL Teammate of the Year for his impact on the second-year organization. Before that season in Texas, he was north of the border for eight years as a part of the Saskatchewan Rush. He was a part of the team that transitioned from Edmonton to Saskatchewan. In those eight years, he tallied 1,731 faceoff wins and 1,284 loose balls, and won three NLL Championships in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

Thompson was drafted by the Buffalo Bandits in 2012 after playing two seasons at Syracuse, where he was a two-time USILA All-American. Before joining the Orange, he played two seasons of junior college at Onondaga Community College, where he won the NJCAA National Championship in 2007 and 2009.

Last summer, he played for the Kahnawake Mohawks in the Three Nations Senior Lacrosse League. In 2016, Thompson was traded to the Six Nations Chiefs in the MSL and won the Mann Cup that year. He was also part of the Mann Cup-winning teams in 2023 and 2024.

In addition to his 13-year indoor career, Thompson spent eight seasons playing outdoor professional lacrosse as a short-stick defensive midfielder. His first three seasons were spent with the Hamilton Nationals. His last year in the Premier Lacrosse League was 2020 with the Atlas.

On the international stage, Thompson, a member of the Hawk Clan of the Onondaga Nation, has represented the Haudenosaunee on multiple occasions. His last appearance with the Haudenosaunee Nationals was at the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships, where he captured a bronze medal. Thompson also helped the Haudenosaunee earn a silver medal at the 2011, 2015, and 2019 Worlds.

In the field game, he competed in the 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2023 Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) World Championships, earning bronze medals in his last three appearances. Thompson was also a member of the national team that was scheduled to compete at the 2010 event.

Rochester wraps up its exhibition schedule on Saturday, Nov. 22, against the Ottawa Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. at Brampton Memorial Arena.

The Knighthawks begin the 2025-26 NLL regular season on Sunday, Dec. 14, with a 5:00 p.m. matchup against the San Diego Seals. Rochester then returns home to Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, when it hosts the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. For ticket information, please call (585) 400-HAWK (4295) or email tickets@knighthawks.com.







