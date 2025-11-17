Warriors Kick off Preseason with Matchup against San Diego

After a couple weeks of practicing and battling against each other in scrimmages, the Vancouver Warriors will compete against the San Diego Seals in preseason action on Saturday Night.

The Warriors and Seals will face off at the Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse at 6:00 p.m. PT.

This is the first preseason game for both teams, and while rosters aren't set, there are a lot of exciting players to watch.

This will be Christian Del Bianco's first full season with the Vancouver Warriors, after being acquired by the Warriors at the trade deadline last year. Del Bianco appeared in six games with Vancouver and helped the team to a 5-0 record down the stretch with an 8.77 goals-against average and an 82.1 save percentage. He also played in three playoff games, holding a record of 1-2 with a 10.06 goals-against average and a 79.6 save percentage.

Del Bianco played summer ball with the Coquitlam Adanacs and earned 2025 Goaltender of the Year honours, leading the league with 11 wins and clocking a 0.894 save percentage.

Marcus Klarich is back after a breakout season last year, scoring 21 goals and adding 16 helpers through 14 games. The Burnaby native enters his fourth NLL season and has suited up for 22 career NLL games, including three playoff games in the Warriors' run last season.

Klarich continued to build on a strong NLL season in summer ball with the Maple Ridge Burrards, winning the WLA's Most Valuable Player. He finished third in the league in points (72), third in goals (37), and fourth in assists (35). Klarich averaged 4.2 points per contest and led the WLA in power play goals with nine.

The Warriors added four free agents to their core this offseason, which will all add to the offensive firepower of the group. Right-handed forward Curtis Dickson and left-handed forward Jesse King join the forwards, while Reece Callies and Shane Simpson join the defence.

The team is excited to get into game action and build on what they accomplished last season.

Admission to the exhibition games is free, and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.







