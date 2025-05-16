Fields Named NLL Most Valuable Player, First Team All-NLL Selection

(Rochester, NY) - The National Lacrosse League announced today that Rochester Knighthawks forward Connor Fields has been named the Most Valuable Player in addition to earning First Team All-NLL honors for the 2024-25 season.

"Congratulations to Connor for receiving the NLL MVP award," said Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey. "He contributes so much to this team through his talents and work ethic, both on and off the floor, and we are extremely happy for him. It is a well-deserved honor for a player that has given so much to not only our organization, but the league and game of lacrosse as well."

It was another prolific season on the floor for Fields, who evolved into one of the most formidable and dynamic players in the NLL. A year after reaching the 120-point mark for the first time in his career, he successfully duplicated the effort again in 2024-25, tying for third in scoring in the NLL with 122 points while finishing fifth in goals (46) and sixth in assists (76) and appearing in all 18 games. Fields, who earns his third straight All-NLL selection, also the led the Knighthawks back to the postseason for the third straight year, adding six points (2+4) in Rochester's Quarterfinal matchup against Vancouver on April 26.

A native of East Amherst, NY, Fields this season joined elite company, becoming the NLL's first American-born player - and just the second overall behind Buffalo's Dhane Smith - to post three consecutive 100-point seasons in the 18-8 win at Ottawa on March 15. Just two weeks later, he added yet another impressive milestone in the 14-13 win over San Diego when he became just the fourth player ever to record at least three 110-point seasons, a feat previously achieved by only Mark Matthews, Shawn Evans and Smith.

Fields, who totaled 38 points over the final five games of the season, ranks seventh all-time in scoring amongst American players and his 470 career points are third-most among active American-born players, trailing only Toronto's Tom Schreiber (592) and Philadelphia's Joe Resetarits (870), a former Knighthawk in the previous organization.

Fields, who averaged nearly seven points per game this season, led all forwards with 148 loose ball recoveries and finished with the most shots in the NLL (252) for the second straight year.

He also set new single-season franchise records for power-play assists (22) and power-play points (27).

Originally a first-round selection (10th overall) of the San Diego Seals in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound forward has scored at least one goal and recorded at least one assist in all 53 games he's appeared in for Rochester.

He was acquired by the Knighthawks along with goaltender Riley Hutchcraft and the first overall pick in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs during the 2022 Expansion Draft.







