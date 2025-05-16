Dyson Williams Wins 2024-2025 NLL Rookie of the Year

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced that Albany FireWolves forward Dyson Williams is the recipient of the 2024-2025 NLL Rookie of the Year award.

Williams was named Rookie of the Year over fellow finalists Brennan O'Neill of the Philadelphia Wings and Adam Poitras of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. This marks the second season in a row that the FireWolves have had the top rookie in the NLL with Albany forward Alex Simmons being named the 2023-2024 NLL Rookie of the Year.

Williams was the #1 Pick in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft by the FireWolves and made an immediate impact in his first NLL campaign. During the 2024-2025 NLL season, Williams led all NLL rookies in every offensive scoring category with 65 points on 26 goals and 39 assists. The Oshawa, ON native scored 8 power play goals and also picked up 45 loose balls on the season. Williams' biggest moments as a rookie were his two game winning goals in back-to-back games against the Georgia Swarm and Buffalo Bandits.

Williams was also selected to the NLL's All-Rookie team alongside teammate Will Johansen.

Season ticket deposits for the 2025-2026 season have begun! For more information, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees and save 30-70% on tickets.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.