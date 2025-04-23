Walker and Williams Reach Milestones in Final Game of 2024-2025 Season: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

April 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves concluded their 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season with their 11-10 loss to the San Diego Seals, but several FireWolves players reached milestones in the game as they fought to the very end.

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game. View the game stats here: ALBANY VS SAN DIEGO

3 Points By Dyson Williams Gives Him Rookie Scoring Lead

It was a memorable rookie season for Dyson Williams. His 3 points (2g, 1a) against the Seals secured Williams' spot as the leading rookie scorer in the NLL with 65 points (26g, 39a). His two goals in this game were perfect examples of his style of play with his first goal being a quick stick on the crease and his other being a perfectly placed step-down shot. Williams became a clutch player for Albany with his two game winning goals against Georgia and Buffalo in March and then his game tying goal against the Seals. Looking ahead to next season, the #1 pick in the 2023 NLL Draft proved he belonged, and he hasn't even begun to reach his ceiling.

150 Career Assists Reached By Ethan Walker

Walker was Mr. Consistent for the FireWolves this year as he always contributed goals and assists when the team needed them, including his 3 goal and 3 assist performance against the Seals. With his 3 assists he hit the 150 career assists mark which shows his impact as the quarterback of the Albany offense. With his 4.35 points per game, he was Albany's third leading scorer with 74 points (27g, 47a) on the season. He may not have gotten the same amount of press as some of his teammates, but Walker continues to prove that he is an elite forward in the NLL.

10 Loose Balls By Will Johansen

Will Johansen was a Swiss army knife for the FireWolves during his rookie season and with 10 loose balls against San Diego he finished the season with 146 loose balls. That puts him 10th in the NLL and he leads all rookies in loose balls. Whether it was off the faceoff or in the defensive zone, Johansen came up from scrums with the ball in his stick to give the FireWolves precious possessions. He played all season with the poise of a veteran and showed his versatility by finishing the season with 12 points (6g, 6a). The Victoria, BC native will surely grow from his first season to become one of the best overall NLL players in the near future.

